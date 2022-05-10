2-Minute Drill (5/10/2022): Buc softball sweeps Cortland, Fulton girls lacrosse falls to F-M STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com May 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OHS softball wins a pair vs. CortlandOSWEGO — The Oswego varsity softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Cortland on Friday, extending the team’s win streak to three games.The Bucs used a seven-run third inning to take a 7-4 win in the first game, riding a five-inning no-hitter from Maria Sweet for a 3-0 win in the second game. Sweet threw 10 innings between both games, walking two batters and striking out 16 while allowing just three total hits. She also was 3-4 at the plate with an RBI across both games.Emery O’Brien was 1-3 with an RBI on the day, while Brooke Seinoski went 1-4 with two RBIs across both games. Oswego (5-5) will host Jamesville-DeWitt at 5:15 p.m. today.Fulton girls lacrosse falls to F-MMANLIUS — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team dropped a high scoring affair on the road Friday, falling to Fayetteville-Manlius by a score of 18-15.Mya Carroll scored six goals for the Red Raiders, with Carleigh Patterson adding five goals and an assist. Anna Bednarz had two goals and three assists, with Bella Cary recording a goal and an assist. Addy Pickard scored a goal for Fulton, with Ella Halladay making four saves in goal. Carroll picked up five ground balls, while MaKenzie Miner and Bednarz each picked up four.Fulton (7-6) will host Oswego at 7 p.m. today.Buc boys lacrosse defeats Thousand IslandsCLAYTON — The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team went on the road Saturday and returned home with a win, defeating Thousand Islands 8-5.Cooper Fitzgerald had three goals and an assist for the Bucs, while Nick Besaw scored twice. Dylan Dunsmoor, Aiden Seinoski, and Mason Kurilovitch all recorded a goal and an assist.Jack O’Leary picked up an assist, while Mac Fitzgerald made 15 saves in goal for the Bucs.Oswego (3-9) hosts Fulton at 7 p.m. today.Canastota softball walks off MexicoCANASTOTA — The Mexico varsity softball team fell in extra innings Saturday, dropping a 5-4 decision to Canastota on the road after a walkoff in the ninth inning.Briana Urquhart was 4-5 at the plate, while Brooke Marks went 2-4 with two RBIs. Abby Toland was 2-4, with Renee Kinkin adding a base hit.Hailey Comstock threw 8.2 innings in the circle, allowing two earned runs. She struck out 12 and walked five.Mexico (6-7) will host Skaneateles at 4:30 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition May 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials confirm details on Sunday Bird Scooter accidentMan charged after 9.5-hour standoff with law enforcementJohn William SaternowRobin L. DunsmoorOswego River Hawks to debut this summerTheresa ‘Terry’ StrongSharon Lee FetterleyQue Sera Sera: No place like homeMidway Drive-In opening for new seasonRevved up in Fulton: iRacing bringing the community together Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs OSWEGO COUNTYMedia Group, publishers of the Palladium Times, the Valley WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.