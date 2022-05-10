2-Minute Drill (5/10/2022): Buc softball sweeps Cortland, Fulton girls lacrosse falls to F-M

OHS softball wins a pair vs. Cortland

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity softball team won both games of a doubleheader against Cortland on Friday, extending the team’s win streak to three games.

The Bucs used a seven-run third inning to take a 7-4 win in the first game, riding a five-inning no-hitter from Maria Sweet for a 3-0 win in the second game.

Sweet threw 10 innings between both games, walking two batters and striking out 16 while allowing just three total hits. She also was 3-4 at the plate with an RBI across both games.

Emery O’Brien was 1-3 with an RBI on the day, while Brooke Seinoski went 1-4 with two RBIs across both games. 

Oswego (5-5) will host Jamesville-DeWitt at 5:15 p.m. today.

Fulton girls lacrosse falls to F-M

MANLIUS — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team dropped a high scoring affair on the road Friday, falling to Fayetteville-Manlius by a score of 18-15.

Mya Carroll scored six goals for the Red Raiders, with Carleigh Patterson adding five goals and an assist. Anna Bednarz had two goals and three assists, with Bella Cary recording a goal and an assist. 

Addy Pickard scored a goal for Fulton, with Ella Halladay making four saves in goal. Carroll picked up five ground balls, while MaKenzie Miner and Bednarz each picked up four.

Fulton (7-6) will host Oswego at 7 p.m. today.

Buc boys lacrosse defeats Thousand Islands

CLAYTON ­— The Oswego varsity boys lacrosse team went on the road Saturday and returned home with a win, defeating Thousand Islands 8-5.

Cooper Fitzgerald had three goals and an assist for the Bucs, while Nick Besaw scored twice. Dylan Dunsmoor, Aiden Seinoski, and Mason Kurilovitch all recorded a goal and an assist.

Jack O’Leary picked up an assist, while Mac Fitzgerald made 15 saves in goal for the Bucs.

Oswego (3-9) hosts Fulton at 7 p.m. today.

Canastota softball walks off Mexico

CANASTOTA — The Mexico varsity softball team fell in extra innings Saturday, dropping a 5-4 decision to Canastota on the road after a walkoff in the ninth inning.

Briana Urquhart was 4-5 at the plate, while Brooke Marks went 2-4 with two RBIs. Abby Toland was 2-4, with Renee Kinkin adding a base hit.

Hailey Comstock threw 8.2 innings in the circle, allowing two earned runs. She struck out 12 and walked five.

Mexico (6-7) will host Skaneateles at 4:30 p.m. today.

