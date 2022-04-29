2-Minute Drill (4/29/2022): Fulton girls lacrosse rolls past Cortland, Hannibal softball falls to Cato-Meridian

CORTLAND — The Fulton girls lacrosse team won its third straight game on Wednesday, cruising past Cortland 18-4.
Mya Carroll scored six goals for the Red Raiders, who built a 12-3 lead at halftime. Carleigh Patterson and Anna Bednarz each had three goals and three assists, while Olivia Metcalf scored three goals.
Addy Pickard scored a pair of goals, Bella Cary added a goal and an assist, and Sydney Sachel recorded an assist. Molly Evans and Ella Halladay both saw time in net, with Evans stopping three shots and Halladay two.
Fulton (6-5) will also see its next contest come against Cortland, as they will host the Purple Tigers at 5:30 p.m. on May 5.
Cato-Meridian softball takes down Hannibal
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity softball team was unable to slow down the offense of Cato-Meridian on Wednesday, falling 21-9.
Hannah Longley was 3-4 at the plate for the Warriors with a double, a triple, and an RBI. Ryan Dennison was 2-3, while Mackenzie Astle went 1-3 with an RBI. Tenly Baker, Sandy Allen, and Zoey DeRocha each added base hits for Hannibal.
Longley allowed nine earned runs in four innings, while Baker allowed nine earned runs in two innings.
Hannibal (0-8) played at Chittenango on Thursday, in a game that ended after press time.
Fulton softball bounces back with win over Syracuse
SYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity softball team rebounded from a loss to Jamesville-DeWitt by earning a 16-4 victory over Syracuse City on Tuesday.
Emma Spaulding went the distance for the Red Raiders, striking out eight batters across seven innings. She allowed eight hits and walked four. Spaulding was also 5-5 at the plate with three doubles and two RBIs.
Lydia Mirabito went 1-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Leanna Rupert was 1-4 with a pair of RBIs. Bella Maliszewski had an RBI single, while Elizabeth Chrisman added a base hit for the Red Raiders.
Fulton (2-6) played at East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday, in a game that ended after press time.
Oswego State golf wins Elmira Spring Invitational
ELMIRA — The Oswego State men’s golf team concluded its season with a win at the Elmira Spring Invitational. Ryan Fecco finished second overall, with a score of 83, while Jake Owens shot an 84, finishing third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.