2-Minute Drill (4/28/2022): Oswego tennis beats Fulton, Mexico lacrosse falls to Westhill

AUBURN — The Oswego varsity softball team fell behind early and couldn’t rally back, falling to Auburn 11-0 on Wednesday.
The Maroons scored four runs in the first inning, and added four more runs in the second to take an early 8-0 lead. Auburn tacked on a ninth run in the fourth inning, before scoring two more in the fifth to reach the eventual final score.
Brooke Seinoski was 2-3 at the plate, recording both of Oswego’s hits in the loss. Maria Sweet started on the mound, allowing nine runs (four earned) in four innings. She struck out seven and walked two. Seinoski pitched the rest of the way for the Bucs, allowing two unearned runs with one strikeout and one walk.
Oswego (2-4) will play at Central Square at 5 p.m. today.
Mexico lacrosse falls to Westhill on road
WESTHILL — The Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team lost on the road on Wednesday, falling to Westhill 20-4.
The Warriors jumped out to a 13-1 lead at halftime before eventually sealing the win. Five different players recorded hat tricks for Westhill, with 11 players recording a point.
Mexico was led by Mackenzie Craig, who scored three goals in the loss. Anyssia Ingersoll also added a goal for the Tigers, while Emily Parkhurst made six saves in goal.
Mexico (0-7) will play at Chittenango at 5:30 p.m. today.
Oswego boys tennis defeats Fulton
FULTON — The Oswego varsity boys tennis team won their sixth straight match on Monday, cruising past Fulton 7-0.
In singles action, the Bucs’ Zach DeMott beat Fulton’s Elijah Turner in three sets (7-6, 3-6, 6-2), while Joshua Chun beat the Red Raiders’ Vincent Salerno (6-4, 6-2). Marcus Baker picked up a forfeit win to round out singles play, while the duo of Duncan Baker and Benjamin Braun beat Fulton’s team of Kieran O’Hanlon and Ryan Nichols (6-3, 6-0).
Lucas Maniccia and Henry Sweeney defeated the team of Shawn Cornell and Riley Thompson (6-4, 6-2), while Andrew Mullen and Tyler Roper beat Simon Bradshaw and Ethan Rogan (6-0, 6-0).
Nathaniel Brown and Brandon Sobrino defeated Ashton Abdullah and Zackery Barker (6-0, 6-1).
