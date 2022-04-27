2-Minute Drill (4/27/2022): Fulton girls lacrosse cruises past Syracuse, Oswego girls lacrosse falls to Central Square

Fulton girls lacrosse cruises past Syracuse

SYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team won its second straight game on Monday, rolling past Syracuse City 24-13.

Mya Carroll led the Red Raiders with six goals, while Carleigh Patterson had four goals and an assist.  Anna Bednarz scored twice, adding three assists, while Bella Cary had three goals and an assist.

Bella Bogardus had two goals and an assist, while Addy Pickard and Olivia Metcalf each scored twice. Sydney Sachel had a goal and an assist, with Makenzie Miner and Mandy Miller also scoring goals. 

Courtney Bednarz added an assist for the Red Raiders, while Molly Evans made three saves in goal.

Fulton (5-5) will play at Cortland at 5:30 p.m. today. 

Central Square girls lacrosse gets past Oswego

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team  fell to Central Square, 12-7, on the road Monday.

Isabella Koproski had four goals for the Bucs, while Alaina DiBlasi had two goals and two assists. Amanda Connelly also scored a goal for Oswego.

Kylie Fritton picked up two ground balls for the Bucs, with Cora Shiel and Koproski each picking one up. Allyson Bruns made 10 saves in goal for the Bucs.

Oswego (4-5) will host Jamesville-DeWitt at 7 p.m. today.

Tully softball rallies back vs. Hannibal

HANNIBAL ­— The Hannibal varsity softball team saw a one-run lead slip away in the final innings, with Tully coming back from three runs down to earn a 6-4 win on Monday.

Hannah Longley was 2-3 for the Warriors, while both Tenly Baker and Kiley Emmons went 2-4 with an RBI. Sandy Allen was 1-2 with an RBI, while Zoey DeRocha added a base hit for Hannibal.

Baker went the distance on the mound, allowing five earned runs in seven innings. She struck out 11 batters and walked six.

Hannibal (0-7) will host Cato-Meridian at 4:30 p.m. today.

Mexico lacrosse overcome by Clinton

CLINTON ­— The Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team lost on the road Monday, dropping a 25-11 decision against Clinton.

Rebecca Vaughn had four goals and an assist for the Tigers, while Anyssia Ingersoll had three goals. Caitlyn Dubois scored twice, with Mackenzie Craig adding a goal and an assist.

Alecsis Buda also scored a goal for Mexico, while Emily Parkhurst made 12 saves in goal.

Mexico (0-6) will play at Chittenango at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

