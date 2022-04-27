2-Minute Drill (4/27/2022): Fulton girls lacrosse cruises past Syracuse, Oswego girls lacrosse falls to Central Square STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Apr 27, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fulton girls lacrosse cruises past SyracuseSYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team won its second straight game on Monday, rolling past Syracuse City 24-13.Mya Carroll led the Red Raiders with six goals, while Carleigh Patterson had four goals and an assist. Anna Bednarz scored twice, adding three assists, while Bella Cary had three goals and an assist. Bella Bogardus had two goals and an assist, while Addy Pickard and Olivia Metcalf each scored twice. Sydney Sachel had a goal and an assist, with Makenzie Miner and Mandy Miller also scoring goals. Courtney Bednarz added an assist for the Red Raiders, while Molly Evans made three saves in goal.Fulton (5-5) will play at Cortland at 5:30 p.m. today. Central Square girls lacrosse gets past OswegoCENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team fell to Central Square, 12-7, on the road Monday.Isabella Koproski had four goals for the Bucs, while Alaina DiBlasi had two goals and two assists. Amanda Connelly also scored a goal for Oswego.Kylie Fritton picked up two ground balls for the Bucs, with Cora Shiel and Koproski each picking one up. Allyson Bruns made 10 saves in goal for the Bucs.Oswego (4-5) will host Jamesville-DeWitt at 7 p.m. today. Tully softball rallies back vs. HannibalHANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity softball team saw a one-run lead slip away in the final innings, with Tully coming back from three runs down to earn a 6-4 win on Monday.Hannah Longley was 2-3 for the Warriors, while both Tenly Baker and Kiley Emmons went 2-4 with an RBI. Sandy Allen was 1-2 with an RBI, while Zoey DeRocha added a base hit for Hannibal.Baker went the distance on the mound, allowing five earned runs in seven innings. She struck out 11 batters and walked six.Hannibal (0-7) will host Cato-Meridian at 4:30 p.m. today.Mexico lacrosse overcome by ClintonCLINTON — The Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team lost on the road Monday, dropping a 25-11 decision against Clinton.Rebecca Vaughn had four goals and an assist for the Tigers, while Anyssia Ingersoll had three goals. Caitlyn Dubois scored twice, with Mackenzie Craig adding a goal and an assist.Alecsis Buda also scored a goal for Mexico, while Emily Parkhurst made 12 saves in goal.Mexico (0-6) will play at Chittenango at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now 2-Minute Drill (4/27/2022): Fulton girls lacrosse cruises past Syracuse, Oswego girls lacrosse falls to Central Square Oswego County Health Department announces changes to COVID-19 case investigations FCSD Board of Education approves CiTi BOCES 2022-23 administrative budget COVID-19 community infections remain high 2-Minute Drill (4/26/2022): Oswego girls lacrosse rolls past Jordan-Elbridge, Mexico baseball's comback bid falls short vs. Phoenix State maintains federal masking requirement on all public transportation West Fifth Street Road is now county Route 25 Latest e-Edition April 26, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrews respond to school bus crash in ParishBarlow announces first drug arrest by newly formed Oswego City Drug Task ForceTeresa Ann TeifkeWilliam A. ShermanKatherine J. SaltalamachiaArrest made by Fulton police in sex abuse investigationSteven Albert BaxterJohn O’BrienKathleen Mary WallaceFulton girls lacrosse wins thriller over Watertown Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDTown of Richland Highway Department is looking for aSeasonal/Full Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
