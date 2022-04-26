JORDAN — Behind seven goals from Alaina DiBlasi, the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team beat Jordan-Elbridge 17-5 on the road Saturday.
DiBlasi had nine points in total (seven goals, two assists), while Cora Shiel and Kylie Fritton each had three goals for the Bucs. Amanda Connelly had two goals and two assists, with Tatum Winchek and Isabella Koproski each scoring a goal. Azalia Avery added an assist for the Bucs.
Oswego (4-4) played at Central Square on Monday, in a match that ended after press time.
Mexico baseball’s rally falls short in loss to Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Mexico varsity baseball team fell behind 5-0 in the opening innings and was unable to come all the way back in a 13-9 loss to Phoenix on Saturday.
Connor Dubois was 3-3 at the plate with two doubles and four RBIs, while Johnathan Greeno and Dawson Cory each had two hits and two RBIs. Jacob Poissant and Kian Long each had two base hits, while Evan Caroccio, Evan Hansen, and Carter Robert each had base hits.
Long started on the mound for the Tigers, allowing seven earned runs in 3.1 innings. Poissant threw 2.2 innings of relief, allowing four earned runs.
Mexico (2-4) hosted Solvay on Monday, in a game that ended after press time.
Oswego softball no-hit by J-D
DEWITT — The Oswego varsity softball team was held hitless by Jamesville-DeWitt’s Kaira McMahon on Friday, falling 15-0.
Maria Sweet threw four innings for Oswego, allowing 14 runs on 11 hits. She struck out six batters. Brooke Seinoski threw one inning for the Bucs, allowing one run and striking out one.
McMahon threw five innings for the Red Rams, striking out six and walking one batter. She did not allow a hit.
Oswego (1-3) will play at Auburn at 5 p.m. today.
Fulton baseball drops doubleheader vs. Cortland
CORTLAND — The Fulton varsity baseball team dropped a pair of games to Cortland on Sunday, falling by scores of 13-5 and 9-0 during a doubleheader.
Sam Cotton was a combined 4-7 at the plate across both games for the Red Raiders, while Kyle Stuber went 3-7. Ethan Weaver had two hits and two RBIs for Fulton.
Brock Tetro started on the mound in the opening game, allowing eight earned runs in three innings. Jarret Austin started the second game, allowing five runs (two earned) in four innings.
Fulton (0-5) will host Chittenango at 11 a.m. Saturday.
