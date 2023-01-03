Tony DeStevens

Tony DeStevens plans to compete in both the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers and the J&S Paving 350 Supers divisions this year at Oswego Speedway.

 Rick Nelson photo

OHS grad Tony DeStevens prepares for 2023 season 

OSWEGO — Since the switch to GM Performance 602 crate engines in 2019, Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers division has been growing as fast as ever. Eleven rookie drivers entered points events at the speedway in 2022, including 17-year-old quarter midget graduate Tony DeStevens.

Recommended for you