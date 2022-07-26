$10,000 redemption: Abold becomes 35th Mr. Novelis Supermodified

OSWEGO — Redemption. One year ago, Jeff Abold was a quarter of a track away from being Mr. Supermodified, but he ended up being spun into the fence. Last Saturday night, he rebounded in dominating fashion to score the 35th Mr. Novelis Supermodified title worth $10,000.
Abold and his father Pat, who was also Mr. Supermodified in both 1992 and 1996, have become the second father and son duo to earn rights to the coveted title, joining Ray and Kody Graham. This means that the Abold family has pocketed over $30,000 in winnings from Mr. Supermodified alone.
“That was amazing,” said Abold, who grabbed the top spot from Dan Connors Jr. on lap 40. “I guess this is kind of the universe just correcting itself after what happened last year being a quarter of a lap away. We’ve worked so hard over the off-season and during this year just trying to find something and been struggling. Last week we were dealing with some gremlins, but I guess we got some of those figured out tonight. It really couldn’t have been any more of a fun race. It was green to checkered, clean, and tons of lapped traffic. Just good battling. Shullick showed me a wheel a couple of times in traffic. It was a lot of fun, but the car really started going away at the end. I could tell I had some gaps and some breathing room, but started to get a little nervous when I caught up to that last pack of lapped cars, but it all worked out. I want to thank all of the sponsors Magic Wand Construction, A&P Auto Parts, Skip’s Fish Fry, Tracey Road Equipment and everyone that helps us out. I’ve really got to thank my crew; Mike Silliman, Josh Rushlo, Kenny Bird, my grandfather, and especially my mother, my wife, and my dad. He’s done so much work. There’s no chance I’d be standing here without his coaching and mechanicship on the car.”
Dave Shullick Jr’s win streak ended at two as he would have to settle for second in the 75-lap special. The defending champion did, however, take over the points lead from Brandon Bellinger, earning his third straight podium finish after a near miss in the early stages of the race.
“Hats off to the Abolds after what happened last year to come back and win this. I couldn’t be happier for Jeff and his team. Those guys work so hard at this,” mentioned Shullick. “It was a good race. We gave it absolutely everything we had. Right up until the last lap I was going after it and just didn’t have enough to get him tonight. We were actually lucky to finish this. Earlier in the race we almost got put into the backstretch wall and I’m pretty sure it knocked the toe out the rest of the way. Just have to take what we can get and come back next time. Thanks to Holiday Inn Express of Oswego, TJ Toyota, the whole crew and all the fans for coming out. Looking forward to Hy-Miler this week.”
Completing the podium was Tyler Thompson, who drove a masterful race from last to third after earlier issues with the Jason Simmons Racing No. 98T.
“I had to wheel that car to make it up here tonight,” stated Thompson. “It was pretty free, but sometimes that’s the way it works. It feels good to be on the podium. I have to thank my dad, my whole family, crew, and all my sponsors for getting me here.”
Also having to come from deep in the field was Bellinger, who settled for a solid fourth place run over earlier leader Connors in the top five.
Dave Danzer, Logan Rayvals, Joe Gosek, Tim Snyder, and Jack Patrick completed the top 10.
Oswego Speedway is off this Saturday, July 30, but will return to action on Aug. 6 when JP Jewelers and Burke’s Do It Best Home Center present Retro Night at the races featuring the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and the second appearance of the season by the Sunoco New York Super Stocks.
Feature (75-laps): 1. 05 JEFF ABOLD, 2. 95 Dave Shullick Jr., 3. 98T Tyler Thompson, 4. 02 Brandon Bellinger, 5. 01 Dan Connors Jr., 6. 52 Dave Danzer, 7. 94 Logan Rayvals, 8. 00 Joe Gosek, 9. 0 Tim Snyder, 10. 90 Jack Patrick, 11. 37 Ryan Locke, 12. 54 Camden Proud, 13. 68 Michael Barnes, 14. 99 Jerry Curran.
