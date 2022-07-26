$10,000 redemption: Abold becomes 35th Mr. Novelis Supermodified

Jeff Abold poses in victory lane after winning the Mr. Supermodified title at Oswego Speedway on Saturday.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Redemption. One year ago, Jeff Abold was a quarter of a track away from being Mr. Supermodified, but he ended up being spun into the fence. Last Saturday night, he rebounded in dominating fashion to score the 35th Mr. Novelis Supermodified title worth $10,000.

Abold and his father Pat, who was also Mr. Supermodified in both 1992 and 1996, have become the second father and son duo to earn rights to the coveted title, joining Ray and Kody Graham. This means that the Abold family has pocketed over $30,000 in winnings from Mr. Supermodified alone.

