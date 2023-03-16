Can-Am Speedway

Thunder on the 1000 Islands at Can-Am Speedway is being expanded to a two-day event this year on April 14-15. This year, the event will be the Super DIRTcar Series’ first stop in New York.

 Quentin Young photo

LAFARGEVILLE — Can-Am Speedway’s Thunder on the 1000 Islands has expanded to an extravagant two-day event in 2023.

Along with the Super DIRTcar Series taking center stage on April 15 for a 75-lap, $7,500-to-win showdown, the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will help kick off the weekend on April 14 and then the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series will join The Beasts of the Northeast on April 15.

