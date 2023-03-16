LAFARGEVILLE — Can-Am Speedway’s Thunder on the 1000 Islands has expanded to an extravagant two-day event in 2023.
Along with the Super DIRTcar Series taking center stage on April 15 for a 75-lap, $7,500-to-win showdown, the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will help kick off the weekend on April 14 and then the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series will join The Beasts of the Northeast on April 15.
The event will be the Super DIRTcar Series’ first New York stop of the year and its 25th visit to the LaFargeville track.
10TH TITLE RUN
Nine-time and reigning Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard is on a path to make more history this year as he chases an iconic 10th Series title. Can-Am Speedway could be a good stop along the way as Sheppard won the last Series race at the Speedway.
The Waterloo native is also a three-time Series winner at the track and was the first driver to win on the track’s new 4/10-mile configuration.
FULLER HOUSE
Hometown hero Tim Fuller, of Watertown, will be back to try and score his first Super DIRTcar Series win at Can-Am Speedway since 2007.
As a weekly competitor at Can-Am, Fuller has captured multiple 358 Modified Feature wins at the track and claimed the 358 Modified track championship last year.
In his last two Super DIRTcar Series races, Fuller finished second and third.
MONEY MAT
Canadian Mat Williamson got off to a strong start in 2023 with two Feature wins at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals and claimed his first Big Gator championship.
In four Series starts at Can-Am, Williamson has scored two top fives and three top-10 finishes — including his fifth-place finish at the track last year.
