FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team rebounded from a slow start, using a strong second half to earn a 10-9 win in a tense game with Watertown on Saturday.
Watertown jumped out early, capturing a 5-1 lead in the game's first 15 minutes. Alexandra Macutek scored the Cyclones' first two goals in a span of 23 seconds, quickly pacing the visitors to a 2-0 lead.
The Red Raiders responded just over five minutes later, when Anna Bednarz finished off a feed from Carleigh Patterson, cutting Watertown's lead in half.
But the Cyclones kept up the pressure, and a strong passing sequence ended with Delaney Callahan cutting to the net and scoring, extending the lead to 3-1. Sienna Virga added another Cyclone goal four minutes later, giving Watertown a 4-1 lead and forcing a Fulton timeout.
Watertown scored the first goal out of the timeout, extending the lead to 5-1 after Tatum Overton wove through the Red Raider defense and beat goalie Molly Evans.
Fulton responded in a big way, however, netting three straight goals to cut the lead to one. Anna Bednarz got the run started, and Bella Cary finished a free-position shot 30 seconds later to cut the deficit to 5-3 before Mya Carroll scored to get Fulton within one.
Watertown had a response of their own, with Macutek scoring her third goal just over a minute after Carroll's tally, pushing the lead back to two goals. In the dying seconds of the first half, Macutek spun off the defense and tucked the ball past Evans to send Watertown into halftime with a 7-4 lead.
Fulton turned the tide in the second half, however, scoring three straight goals to tie the game in the first five minutes.
Carroll worked around a pair of defenders before beating Cyclone goaltender Ava Virga, making it a 7-5 game. Just over a minute later, Sydney Sachel spun off a defender to get a clean look, scoring to cut the lead to one. The Red Raiders tied it 58 seconds later, when Anna Bednarz finished a free-position shot.
But again, Watertown was able to respond to a Red Raider run, with Overton intercepting a pass and breaking in alone to give the Cyclones an 8-7 lead with 14 minutes remaining.
Just 16 seconds after Overton's go-ahead goal, Anna Bednarz took a pass at midfield and took it the distance, beating Virga to tie the game once again. Barely a minute later, Carroll pulled a nifty spin move and ripped a shot home, giving Fulton their first lead of the game with 12:31 to play.
The Cyclones wouldn't go away easily, however, with Overton bouncing a shot over the head of Evans and in to tie the game once more, 9-9, with 8:43 left.
With 4:01 remaining, Carleigh Patterson was granted a free-position shot, and converted to give the Red Raiders a 10-9 lead. Evans stood tall in net, making several big stops to keep Fulton in the lead.
But with 17 seconds left, a yellow card put the Red Raiders down a player, giving Watertown a golden chance to tie the game. Fulton's defense, stood tall however, not allowing a shot on net before Carroll intercepted a pass and ran out the remaining time, sealing a 10-9 win for the Red Raiders.
Anna Bednarz had four points (three goals, one assist) for Fulton. Carroll scored three goals, while Patterson had a goal and an assist. Cary, Sachel, and Pickard rounded out the goal-scoring for the Red Raiders, while Evans made five saves in net.
Macutek scored four goals in the loss for Watertown, while Overton had three goals and two assists. Sienna Virga had a goal and two assists, while Nina Colello added two assists. Callahan scored a goal for the Cyclones, with Payten Vautrin adding an assist. Ava Virga made eight saves in goal.
Fulton (3-5) will play at Syracuse City at 5 p.m. on Monday.
