HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity football team lost to visiting Pulaski on Saturday. The Warriors kept the score close until late, but Pulaski pulled away for a 28-7 victory.
The Warriors received the opening kickoff and tried to set the tone for the game. Their first drive lasted eight minutes and was primarily spurred along by running back Logan Longley. He came up big on the drive, including one instance where he pushed the pile to secure a big first down on 4th-and-3 play in Hannibal territory.
Despite the methodical possession, the Warriors came up short of the end zone and turned the ball over on downs deep in the Pulaski end.
Longley’s dominance didn’t stop on the offensive side of the ball. On the very first play of the Blue Devils’ drive, he shot into the backfield and made a tackle for a loss of 3 yards.
“He wasn’t 100% today, but he went out there and played four quarters,” Hannibal coach Mike Kitts said about Longley. “He’s a tough kid.”
The Warriors’ defense was solid early, consistently getting into the backfield and disrupting Pulaski’s offense. Fortune continued to favor Hannibal early. Although the Warriors’ first drive of the second quarter ended in a punt, the Pulaski player muffed it and Hannibal recovered deep in Pulaski territory.
At this point in the game, Longley had come back in after missing a few snaps seemingly due to being shaken up on a play. His first snap back on the field, he ran for 20 yards.
Unfortunately for Hannibal, the drive ended short of the end zone. The Warriors turned the ball over on downs at the 5-yard line.
Pulaski took over and on the next play, senior Joseph Brodeur ran 95 yards for a touchdown. He eluded Hannibal defenders and kept his footing after nearly stumbling a few times. The extra-point kick failed, leaving Pulaski with a 6-0 lead.
Hannibal responded before the half drew to a close. The Warriors’ drive was almost completely made up of runs by Longley, who capped the march with a touchdown run. The extra-point kick gave the Warriors a 7-6 lead with 56 seconds to go in the first half.
Hannibal’s lead didn’t last for long. Pulaski’s Elias Acevedo returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. In order to get back the extra point they had missed earlier, the Devils faked the kick and passed to a wide-open receiver in the end zone for a two-point conversion. Pulaski took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was relatively quiet after a chaotic start. Another muffed special teams play on the opening kickoff resulted in Hannibal gaining possession to start the half. However, possession traded hands a number of times. Neither team was able to pull away until the fourth quarter when Pulaski’s defense stripped a Hannibal running back of the football and ran it in for a touchdown to take a 20-7 lead.
In the last 10 minutes of the game, Hannibal threw two interceptions as it attempted to stage a comeback. Pulaski senior Aaron McConnell got the second interception and returned it for a touchdown. The Devils added the two-point conversion to account for the 28-7 final score.
While the game ended with Pulaski defeating Hannibal, Kitts said he was still proud of his players and the character his team showed.
“I thought our kids fought their tails off today. We were banged up and sick coming into this game,” Kitts said. “We had guys playing in different spots and they responded. That’s a character game for us. That’s a good football team we played. They’ve got a good chance to make a deep run into the playoffs and it was a one-score game for most of the game.”
Hannibal’s next game is at 6 p.m. Friday at Fowler.
