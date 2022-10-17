Longley looks for room

Hannibal’s Logan Longley (32) looks for running room during Saturday’s varsity football game against Pulaski.

 Annika Wickham photo

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal varsity football team lost to visiting Pulaski on Saturday. The Warriors kept the score close until late, but Pulaski pulled away for a 28-7 victory.

The Warriors received the opening kickoff and tried to set the tone for the game. Their first drive lasted eight minutes and was primarily spurred along by running back Logan Longley. He came up big on the drive, including one instance where he pushed the pile to secure a big first down on 4th-and-3 play in Hannibal territory.

