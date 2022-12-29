PULASKI — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell to a dominant General Brown team in the championship game of the Pulaski Holiday Tournament on Wednesday by a score of 59-20.
General Brown came out with what coach Ryan Lavner called a “stifling press” that forced turnovers early and often, leading them to victory later in the contest.
“General Brown is a very fundamentally sound team and I actually thought we did a lot of good things in this game,” Lavner said. “Though it quickly got out of hand, we were able to get a lot of work in areas we struggled against a very formidable opponent.”
Lavner noted the Bucs switched to a man-to-man defense in the second half, which “isn’t a strength” of the team. But Oswego continued to improve “both as players and teammates” while focusing on the different defensive structure.
“This was our third consecutive game without a practice,” Lavner said. “So we look forward to a long layoff before our next game to fine tune things.”
The Bucs were led by Giada Pezzlo who had nine points, followed by Madison Casaletta’s six points.
Katie Franklin and Madisyn Mills both chipped in two points. Deysha Cruz recorded a point.
Oswego (2-5) returns home on Jan. 6 against East Syracuse-Minoa.
FIRST GAME
The Bucs topped Hannibal 34-26 in the opening round of the Pulaski Holiday tournament on Tuesday.
After Hannibal beat Oswego earlier in the season, Lavner said the game “was a great response considering who (the Bucs) played and the way (they) played.”
Oswego led at halftime, and ultimately lost the lead in the third quarter. Oswego kept the game closed, “stayed composed” eventually took the game back in the fourth quarter.
Defense was the difference-maker, and the Bucs limited Hannibal to just two points in the final quarter, compared to 13 points in the third quarter.
“The focus for the entire fourth quarter was the defensive side of the ball, and the girls responded,” Lavner said.
Giada Pezzlo recorded 20 points in the victory, nailing three 3-pointers. Deysha Cruz added six points.
Katie Franklin and Madison Casaletta tacked on three points each.
Olivia Garafolo contributed two points to the victory.
