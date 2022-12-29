PULASKI — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell to a dominant General Brown team in the championship game of the Pulaski Holiday Tournament on Wednesday by a score of 59-20.

General Brown came out with what coach Ryan Lavner called a “stifling press” that forced turnovers early and often, leading them to victory later in the contest.

