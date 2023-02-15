To the editor:
At the Feb. 9 full Oswego County Legislature meeting, the following request was attempted with information divulged included here.
Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. High 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 5:34 am
To the editor:
At the Feb. 9 full Oswego County Legislature meeting, the following request was attempted with information divulged included here.
1. The last redrawing of district lines was in 2013 after the 2010 census.
2. The last census was in 2020, therefore a redrawing of the district lines should be done.
3. The population has declined over the years.
4. Even without our declining population we are overmanned in the Legislature.
5. Jefferson County to our north has only 15 legislators, with a population of 116,721, registered voters of 58,382 for a breakdown of 3,892 per legislator. Size of 1,837 square miles.
6. St. Lawrence County to our north has only 15 legislators, with a population of 108,505, registered voters of 64,416 for a breakdown of 4,294 per legislator. Size of 2,821 square miles.
7. Oswego County has 25 legislators with a population of 117,000, registered voters of 75,280 for a breakdown of 3,011 per legislator. Size of 1,312 square miles. If we go to 19 legislators, the breakdown would be 3,962, right in the middle of our two closest northern neighbors.
8. We don’t need four legislators in the two cities.
A motion was made to move this request to the Government and Courts Committee as well as redrawing the district lines and lowering the number of legislators to 19. This motion was denied before being made by a “Point of Order,” called by one of the Republican members of the legislature.
Why would a Republican want to stop the lowering of the number of legislators in the county? The whole premise of the Republican Party is “less or smaller government.”
Not so in Oswego County!
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Oswego County Legislator 25th District
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.