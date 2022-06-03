To the editor,
I am completely amazed by the callous attitudes of the U.S. senators, who, after the murder of 19 innocent children and two teachers by an 18-yearold, wielding an AR-15, gave a list of the best solutions they could come up with:
- Red Flag Laws
- Strengthen Background Checking System
- More Money for School Security
- Increase Mental Health Resources
- Change law to Purchase an AR-15 from 18 years old to 21 years old
Really! Those certainly would be improvements to our current free wielding system, but they fall very short! How about; BAN AR-15 RIFLES and ammunition. These are weapons made for one purpose; to kill people. They are military weapons and should only be used by the military for their designed purpose.
Unfortunately, the contributions from the National Rifle Association will not allow these greedy senators to do the right thing, and that is, to ban AR-15s and equivalents. I know, I know, we have rights through the 2nd Amendment, which was written in 1791, to bear arms. “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
I have no problem with the 2nd Amendment as they had something much different in mind when they drafted it, and we’re addressing the typical firearms of the day, which were muskets and flintlock pistols. Have at it boys.
The greed of the following senators, that control the senate and gun control, is unbelievable, and here is the 2021 contribution made to them by the NRA to keep AR-15s available to kill our children in schools and to kill Blacks while shopping at Tops in Buffalo.
Senators bankrolled by the NRA:
- Mitt Romney: $13,648,000
- Richard Burr: $6,987,000
- Roy Blunt: $4,556,000
- Thom Tillis: $4,421,000
- Marco Rubio: $3,303,000
- Joni Ernst: $3,125,000
- Josh Hawley: $1,392,000
- Mitch McConnell: $1,267,000
- Ted Cruz: $176,000
- Total: $38,875,000
This does not include that the NRA spent over $12 million campaigning against Biden and another $4.5 million in favor of Donald Trump in 2020.
Over $55,000,000 from the NRA to protect the sale of AR-15s that we know of.
At one time there was a ban on AR-15s and any other weapons equal to an AR-15, and it is time for a federal ban to be reinstituted on the sales of these guns. With this ban, it should also be required to surrender all AR-15s or equivalent weapons, and ammunition. If you want to use an AR-15 or equivalent, join the service.
It is funny how our senators have no morals when it comes to getting money from the NRA, in exchange for the lives of our children. So, to answer the question from above: a life is priceless!
Richard Atkins
Oswego
