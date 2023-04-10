To the editor:

I am writing in reference to the closing of the Oswego JCPenney store. I want to emphasize that it is the “Oswego” store. This store has been in this community for over 40 years and has served us well. I have worked at this store for over 28 years and it was my major spot to shop since its start. My sister worked at this site before me, along with many of our other community members. In addition, many of the students at Oswego State University worked their way through college while holding a position at the store.

