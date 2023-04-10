I am writing in reference to the closing of the Oswego JCPenney store. I want to emphasize that it is the “Oswego” store. This store has been in this community for over 40 years and has served us well. I have worked at this store for over 28 years and it was my major spot to shop since its start. My sister worked at this site before me, along with many of our other community members. In addition, many of the students at Oswego State University worked their way through college while holding a position at the store.
I have been writing letters (biweekly) to the company, informing them of the importance this store has had for our community. Many customers have voiced their concerns to the associates, and I have passed these on to the company. The Oswego JCPenney family has helped its associates and customers through difficult times. We have always had an ear for our customers’ needs both in the store and in the community. The associates have always sought to bring great customer service to our community, and as of late we have brought in customers from the Syracuse and Auburn areas due to the closing of the Destiny and Auburn locations.
After (or before) shopping at JCPenney, these customers visit local stores and restaurants. Its closing will mean a loss of business in the Oswego community. The new business, Hobby Lobby, will be welcome but it will not bring in as many customers from the other areas because they have their own store located in the Syracuse area.
There may be members of the community that do not shop at JCPenney in Oswego, however, the closing will affect them. Think about back-to-school shopping, or Christmas shopping when the weather is inclement. It is safer to shop locally and we save the gas money.
It seems that we are always encouraging everyone to shop locally, but if we have to go out of the area for our clothing needs, we may just stop somewhere else while we are at it, thereby spending our money elsewhere.
I encourage this community to think about the needs of this community and encourage the JCPenney company to find a new location here in the Oswego area.
Letters can be written to JCP Corporation Inc., 6501 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75024 or call 972-431-1000.
