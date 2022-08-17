To the editor,
It’s safe, it’s safe, it’s safe!
Three government officials have said that the smoke coming from the Attis ethanol plant is safe.
That is a mayor, a county legislative chairman, and a U.S. senator. Not a single one has a medical degree. All have said that they will have DEC and EPA monitor the exhaust.
CEH and DOH have said they are working with local and state officials toward a solution.
Well that still doesn’t tell us if it is healthy to breath, now does it?
The governor has been asked to weigh in on the issue and has passed on the invite.
Everyone remembers how they told everyone that smoking was safe!
Everyone remembers how they told everyone that second hand smoke was safe!
The poor boys that served in Vietnam were told how Agent Orange was safe!
We all know how each of those turned out.
We knew that the exhaust was non-toxic.
What we still don’t know is if it is healthy for us to breath for the past eight months and nobody knows how much longer.
Everyone wants to talk and watch and monitor.
We want action not words!
On Sunday, another person told me of having to close their windows because of the smell. They live on the west side of the city of Fulton.
It’s very sad that we can’t get anything but lots of words from our high ranking elected officials.
People with respiratory issues and sinus issues must suffer.
People must go inside and close their windows during a time when they should be outside enjoying the nice weather. Wear a mask if you want to be outside and the smoke bothers you.
Didn’t we just get out of wearing masks in public? Now they want us to wear them in our own backyards.
DEC is the only agency that is doing anything. They are performing the air monitoring and reporting the results.
When asked if this was a permittable burn, they said no. When asked that if the plant were open would they tell the operator to stop the exhaust, they said yes.
That is all we need to know.
The county should order it stopped and stopped now.
They are choosing money over people.
People come before money.
Frank Castigilia Jr.
Fulton
To the editor,
Having relatives in Oswego County, I read the Oswego County News Now article: “Charles H. Treadwell: longtime Oswego educator and masonic leader” (Aug. 15 issue). Being a Freemason myself for 40 years and a member of the Knights Templar Commandery for 39 years, I can appreciate the photo of Sir Knight Treadwell dressed in the uniform of Prelate (Chaplain) of Lake Ontario Commandery #32. I think many people would like more light shed on that title “Prelate.” The Prelate is the Fraternal Chaplain of a Knight Templar Commandery of York Rite Masons. The triple triangle represents the Holy Trinity of Christianity. It should be remembered that Masonry is a fraternity — not a religion. However, at all meetings of a York Rite Commandery, all members adhere to the Christian faith, promising to preserve, protect and defend the Christian religion. This aspect traces back to the times of the ancient crusades. Were it not for the valiant knights of olden times, Christianity might have been extinguished from the earth. The knights saved it — and were in large part duly credited with preserving the diverse body of Christian Churches in Europe, and consequently around the globe. Templars come from all denominations. I, myself, am Roman Catholic. Yet, all Knights Templar meet in harmony. Charles H. Treadwell was a well-known educator. And, in his role as a fraternal Prelate, he did invocations and benedictions at meetings. Back when I was growing up, I have heard generic prayers uttered at football games, at school graduations, and other events. Honoring Almighty God, our Creator is a solemn moment. And, Charles Treadwell conducted his post in the most dignified manner.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.