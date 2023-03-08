This is not Deadwood
To the editor:
This is not Deadwood, referencing the infamous lawless city in South Dakota, you know, where Wild Bill Hickok was shot in the back holding aces and eights.
Welcome to Fulton, where the citizens are attempting to take back their city of a bygone era.
Welcome to Fulton, the city where the citizens fight as a group.
You know the old saying “You can’t tell a book by its cover,” well, that is Fulton.
Recently a group thought they could come into our city and set up an illegal distribution center for marijuana products in a residential neighborhood under the façade of a club where the products weren’t sold but were given out after a donation was made.
They thought they could get away with it because it was a quiet neighborhood, and nobody would notice or say anything.
Well thanks to a very upstanding citizen, it didn’t go unnoticed for long.
There are rules and laws that weren’t being followed, and they lost their clubhouse.
When I went to the location and made inquiries as to what the store was open for, I was confronted by a few of the members and asked who and what I wanted. I told them who I was, and I then told them that this activity wasn’t going to happen in my neighborhood.
They told me the “new wave is here.” I informed them that I would fight it at the common council meeting on Tuesday, March 7. I said the people would be heard.
One of the posts on my Facebook page from one of the members said, “Not happening. You don’t have the power, plus no one is selling anything. It’s all donations and nothing illegal, Frank. Go complain about something else.”
The whole operation was illegal, right from the use of the building to the actions of giving a legal product away for donations.
They were right. I didn’t have the power to stop them. The people had the power. They used it Tuesday night.
Fulton is fighting to take back and hold on to its neighborhoods.
Remember, this isn’t Deadwood. This is Fulton.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Fulton
Fantastic performance by SUNY Oswego alum Larry Watson
Editor’s Note: The letter writer is referring to a Feb. 6 performance by Larry Watson at Waterman Theatre on the SUNY Oswego campus.
To the editor:
It was billed as “American Fruit from African Roots: a Black Swan Song from an Affirmative Action Baby.”
Well, the baby — having been graduated from SUNY Oswego in 1974 — has grown up. He’s Lawrence “Larry” Watson, complete with a band worthy of any Vegas nightclub (including one Oswego phenom on guitar), three veteran backup soul singers, and a complement of singers fresh from this semester’s Gospel Choir.
And what was it? It was a musical salute to the extraordinary academic, performance and teaching career of one of Oswego’s favorite sons, a then-teenager who dropped down on Oz almost a half-century ago and made his mark from the get-go as an outspoken student leader, as an entertainer, as a status quo shaker … and in those lily-white days, as a survivor, no, as a thriver.
Watson, long called upon for committee work and return speaking engagements to campus, shimmied and sashayed on the Waterman stage for the first time ever and not only entertained, but instructed. He taught the full house the unvarnished stories (and there were many) of the challenges he overcame as a new kid on the block, straight out of Bedford-Stuyvesant and not finding much in the way of students (let alone faculty or administrators) who looked like him in 1971. Back then he was a trailblazer, the raisin in the rice pudding.
Funny thing is, as he shared, he’s been blazing trails ever since, working as a teacher in a correctional facility, earning his master’s at Cornell, teaching at Harvard (yes, Harvard!) and for the past 23 years shaping the international fusion of music at Berklee School of Music.
Along the way, he has shared the stage with the likes of Diana Ross, President Obama and Nelson Mandela.
The evening of music and storytelling/sharing was billed as 90 minutes’ duration. The stories went on and on into the night, and so did the music and the applause.
Swan song? We can only hope not.
Welcome home to Oswego, Larry, and don’t be a stranger.
Sincerely,
Jack Carr
SUNY Oswego Class of ‘74
Cortland
