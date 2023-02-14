To the editor: 

I would like to thank Greg Oakes for his many years of service to the residents of Oswego County. This includes 12 years as district attorney and 10 years as an assistant district attorney.  Mr. Oakes’s professional experience, work ethic and integrity have been significant assets to our county. The voters of this county should ask why the Oswego County Republican Party would choose not to endorse another bid by Oakes for DA. It appears to signal an increasing and frightening move toward right-wing MAGA (Make America Great Again) extremism, which is based in misinformation, fear and racism.

