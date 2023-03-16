To the editor:
Last weekend I was once again reminded of what a vibrant, supportive, and thriving community that I am lucky to live in.
As the race director of the 8th annual Out Run Autism, to no surprise, as the planning unfolded for this year’s event, I was met with enthusiasm and support by all. Support came from community leaders of all levels, small (and larger) business owners, families of all abilities and ages, and educators from every corner of the county. They were the people that made this event a great success.
With the Beacon Executive Suites, GJP Italian Eatery, and Novelis leading the list of supporters, this year’s event was able to raise nearly $5,000 in scholarship funds for graduating students throughout the county on the autism spectrum.
While the event drew in 268 registrants from all over Oswego County and surrounding counties, I was reminded of how many people have a connection to autism and a story to tell. Teams were formed in honor of children. They were formed to represent a business. Teams stood united as a group of professionals and caregivers. It was a remarkable day recognizing even more remarkable children and families. As a parent of a child diagnosed with autism 18 years ago, my heart was bursting with joy at the sight of such support and awareness in our community for autism and those touched by it.
I’ve learned over the years of leading this event with all the planning, organizing and moving parts to coordinate, sadly the one thing you can never count on in Oswego is the weather. This year was no different and this is where the greatest thanks are extended.
With a massive storm pending the day before the 5K, my concerns shifted from hoping people actually show up, to hoping that those who do show up don’t injure themselves on the snow- and ice-covered route. As I pulled up in the early morning hours before the sun was up, the first thing I saw was the Oswego DPW plow cleaning the route. I watched the DPW team along the route for hours leading up to the start time clearing, salting, and even directing traffic as the participants were lining up to start.
Many thanks goes out to the DPW workers who did it all with a smile on a cold and snowy Saturday. This thanks is from everyone who participated that day. The runners, the walkers, the volunteers, and the Oswego County Autism Task Force members all applauded the work the DPW crew put in to make the course immaculate, and truly making it safer for all!
Sincerely,
Julie Chetney
Out Run Autism Race Director and Task Force member
