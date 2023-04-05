SUNY Oswego and ‘political correctness’
To the editor:
At first, when I read the headline that SUNY Oswego will consider removing Native names from campus, I had hoped it was an April Fools’ joke.
“Political correctness” has become political insanity and an attempt to destroy American history and common sense.
When the white man came to America he began to take Native land and exterminate the Native people.
Consider Andrew Jackson’s forced march of the Cherokee on the Trail of Tears, or the giving of smallpox-infested blankets to the Natives by the U.S. Army.
First we took their land, and now SUNY wants to take their name and heritage. Is this but one more step in denying our history? The removal of Confederate statues, the attempt to remove the statue of Columbus in Syracuse, and the plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill come quickly to mind.
Further, I find it highly offensive to see a huge Black Lives Matter sign on Sheldon Hall. Don’t ALL lives matter?
I also am alarmed at the so-called gender neutral policy and the attempt to eliminate all masculine and feminine pronouns.
This is pure insanity!
Finally, as an alumnus of Oswego State, the colors were green and gold. Ugly blue signs are all over campus, signs are so close together I’m surprised there isn’t a sign that says “Sign Ahead.”
Please, get back to education instead of political indoctrination.
Robert L. Riggio
Oswego
SUNY Oswego name change?
To the editor:
A university name change?
“SUNY Oswego will consider removing Native names from campus.”
Hmm, does this mean that SUNY Oswego (the native Iroquois place name “os-we-go” meaning “pouring out place”) on beautiful Lake Ontario (a Huron Wyandot word meaning “great lake” or “sparkling water” in the Iroquoian language) will have a university name change?
Well they can’t go back to the Oswego Normal School because that might offend some people. Just sayin’.
William Acker Sr.
Oswego
Suggesting an Easter meal of wholesome vegetables
To the editor:
Easter celebrates the resurrection of the Holy One of Israel but some still observe this occasion by eating ham, which comes from an innocent, intelligent, and gentle creature. Animals should not be the centerpiece of this holy day.
More than 130,000 pigs have already been killed in the U.S., and it’s only April. The cycle at a typical factory farm starts with breeding sows who are artificially impregnated and then immobilized for years in tiny metal “gestation stalls.” Their offspring are taken from them two weeks after birth and kept for six months in filthy, crowded pens.
At the slaughterhouse, they are frequently dismembered and skinned while still conscious. A dozen traditionally agricultural states have already banned or restricted these practices since they are so inhumane.
This Easter, set a new tradition by serving a life-affirming, nonviolent, wholesome spread of vegetables, beans, grains, fruits, and maybe even a plant-based roast. Recipes are abundant online for “vegan Easter options.”
First mandated in the Garden of Eden, it’s the diet recommended by today’s leading plant-based practitioners.
Toby Zaner
Oswego
