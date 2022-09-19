The summer of 2022
To the editor,
Most summers start with the sweet smell of lilacs from our backyard. Not this year. It was the foul smell of smoldering corn from the Attis silo that greeted us in the morning at the start of the summer of 2022.
Most summers as a child in Fulton, the summer rain forecast was done by the sweet smell of chocolate from the Nestle factory. Not in the summer of 2022. The rain forecast came from the smell of smoldering corn from the Attis corn silo.
Most summers one would only have to check the pollen forecast for the day to see why your eyes would be watering up. Not in the summer of 2022. The watery eyes came from the pollution in the air caused by the smoldering corn in the silo at the Attis plant.
Most summers would find families enjoying backyard barbecues and pool parties. Not in the summer of 2022 on any given day the family would be forced indoors with windows closed due to the stench coming into their world by the smoldering corn at the Attis plant.
Gone is the summer of 2022 but not the smell of corn smoldering in the Attis corn silo.
A lost summer, lost forever, never to return. And what is to blame? The smoldering corn in the Attis corn silo and the lack of action by government to stop the burn.
Will our fall of 2022 bring us foliage forecast watching or watching for wind direction for smoldering corn silo burn from the Attis plant?
Only time will tell if the taxpayers of Fulton, Volney, and Granby will be saved by our county government by stopping the burn.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Fulton
A deeper look at the city budget
To the editor,
When Mayor Billy Barlow announced his budget proposal he highlighted six years of no tax increases, no increases in sewer or water fees, a new snowplow, and $80,000 added to fund special events. What he failed to mention was the $320,000 slashed from total city fringe benefits and $1.05 million deposited directly into the pockets of the Oswego Police Department.
Oswego Police added $1,058,219 to personnel services. This equates to a 17% raise in funds over a single year, 3% of the total city budget. This includes a $39,000 raise for the police chief and $17,000 raise for the deputy police chief. There was $70,000 added to the parking attendant budget and a totally new line item of $244,000 was added for “police captains.” Raises to the police do not come as part of a universal raise for city workers, rather the police receive an exorbitant 88% of the total new funds allocated. In comparison, the fire department received an extra $290,000, an approximately 5% increase.
These personnel increases come at the cost of lost services for the public. Over the past three years, the city of Oswego has slashed 57% or $136,000 from the snow removal budget, cut/privatized athletic field maintenance in the city and slashed marina and dock funding by over $100,000. Further in 2023, the line item to receive the largest slash by total dollars was “employee fringe benefits,” down by a little under $230,000 for the 2023 fiscal year. Mayor Barlow may point to the $40 million in grant funding he secured while in office as reasons for these cuts, however, grant money doesn’t take away from the reality of the budget situation. The top line city budget went up a total of $1,180,172. The police personnel budget went up $1,058,219, while city benefits and public services got slashed to make it all fit.
Instead of highlighting the six years of no tax increases, perhaps we should look harder at the way our taxes are used. Crime in Oswego is down from historic highs, and most crime in Oswego is non-violent property crimes, which police respond to rather than prevent. Giving the police chief a $40,000 raise doesn’t make me safer as a citizen of Oswego. Personally I’d rather have access to public athletic fields or a nicer marina. I’ve talked to others too; they are generally surprised by the data. Most Oswegonians don’t read the full budget proposal. Even if they did, the way we present budget data is mired in 80 pages of non-sortable, non-searchable PDF files. I created the attached data visualizations using publicly available data to present the city budget in a readable and digestible way for the public. In doing so, I hope to give readers an opportunity to explore for themselves how their tax dollars are truly being spent. Which for fiscal year 2023 seems to be to line the pockets of the city police with a million dollar raise.
https://public.tableau.com/views/Oswegocitybudget/Dashboard1?:language=en-US&:display_count=n&:origin=viz_share_link
Dan Petty
Oswego
