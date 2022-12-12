It’s budget time for both the city of Fulton and the county of Oswego.
Both as usual used smoke and mirrors to make the taxpayers feel they are getting a great deal.
The county has raised its assessed value again this year to lower the generic tax rate.
The taxpayers only see that their tax rate is going to be lower. They don’t realize that now that their property is assessed higher, they will be paying more in tax money.
They will be paying for a raise for elected officials. They are not going to be receiving an increase in the services that their tax dollars should provide.
I will not be voting in favor of the 2023 County Budget. The main reason is the raises the legislators are asking for. The second reason is they have in the budget a $6,200 raise for the DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord.
The third reason is they have increased the amount of tax money each resident is going to pay, and they haven’t increased our county services.
Next up is the city of Fulton budget. Again, they have raised the assessed value of each home in the city of Fulton.
Now they have lowered the tax rate by over a dollar.
With that being said, it looks great to the taxpayers until they get their tax bill and realize they are paying more in taxes.
Now the city has said they are going to increase our services, like they are going to pick up yard waste all summer long. Well, my city taxes went up over $400. For that price I can hold my yard waste until fall.
Just remember, you are lucky you live in the city of Fulton and county of Oswego.
Both of these budgets are done with smoke and mirrors, making the taxpayers feel they are lucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.