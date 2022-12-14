The Corps officers, Maj. Heather Odom and Lt. Alyxandria Allen, and members of the Advisory Board of the Oswego County Salvation Army offer their sincere thanks to several Oswego restaurateurs, members of Zonta, the Oswego Lions Club, and members of the public for their generous support of our Guest Chef Dinner offerings of 2022.
According to Advisory Board chairperson Theresa Sugar-Scanlon, “A total of 590 meals were served in our dining room or as take-outs at the six dinners held this year and $8,432 was raised.”
All proceeds from the dinner sales went to support the work of the local Corps.
The dinners this year were donated, cooked and served by the Advisory Board, Springside at Seneca Hill, Vona’s Restaurant, Zonta Club of Oswego, the Press Box and Canale’s Restaurant. Assistance at the dinners was also given by several volunteers from the community and members of the Lions Club of Oswego. Media outlets have been generous in publishing our press releases.
A total of 90 dinners have been held since 2007. Although details of early dinners are incomplete, records show that more than 8,101 meals have been served and $99,744 raised to support the ministries of the Army in Oswego County.
The Corps officers and members of the Advisory Board are deeply grateful at this Christmas season for these contributions to the ministry of The Salvation Army throughout Oswego County and for the fellowship we have had with everyone involved in the dinners.
