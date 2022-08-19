Last Sunday, I had the honor of moderating the Fort Oswego Monument Dedication ceremony, marking the 266th anniversary of the surrender of Fort Oswego to Major-General Montcalm. This event also commemorated the placing of the Fort Oswego Stone Monument at the corner of West First and Van Buren streets, its original location. Recently the stone monument was moved to its new West First Street location. The original fence has been repaired, restored and re-installed.
The project involved many from the Oswego Community. Paul Lear and the Fort Ontario staff were instrumental in researching the historical aspects of the event, planning for and participating in the ceremony. Guest speakers included SUNY History Professor Richard T. Weighing Ph.D., French & Indian War Historian George A. Bray III, Oswego County Historian Justin White, City of Oswego 7th Ward Alderman Robert Corradino, and Fort Ontario Site Manager Paul Lear. First Ward Alderwomen Susan McBrearty, Marilyn Huntington, Fort Ontario staff, unveiled the Fort Oswego Interpretive Panel while Paul Lear & Danielle Funiciello, Fort Ontario staff, unveiled the Siege of Fort Oswego Interpretive Panel. Fort Ontario Bugler Corey King performed while the Fort Ontario Guard provided a Musket Salute. Benediction was given by Reverend George DeMass, Town of Oswego Historian. I would also like to recognize Tim Stahl, Oswego City Deputy Director of Economic Development for his assistance in planning the relocation and restoration of the Fort Oswego Monument, John Fitzsimmons of Spolita Construction, John Sharkey IV of Universal Metal Works for the fence restoration and last but not least, the Oswego City Department of Public Works for the actual relocation of the stone monument. Congratulations are in order to everyone who was instrumental in making this event possible.
In closing, I encourage the public to visit the relocated Fort Oswego Stone Monument. Take a few moments to observe the new interpretive panels and embrace one aspect of Oswego’s rich history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.