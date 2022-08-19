To the editor, 

Last Sunday, I had the honor of moderating the Fort Oswego Monument Dedication ceremony, marking the 266th anniversary of the surrender of Fort Oswego to Major-General Montcalm. This event also commemorated the placing of the Fort Oswego Stone Monument at the corner of West First and Van Buren streets, its original location. Recently the stone monument was moved to its new West First Street location. The original fence has been repaired, restored and re-installed. 

