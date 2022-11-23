To the editor,
In America, has rampant crime become boring to you? Are you more fearful today for you and your family’s safety? Are you happy with open borders, sex trafficking and fentanyl pouring into our borders? Do you find that boring? Do you find the threat of nuclear war boring?
Do you find President Joe Biden’s family and his son’s corruption in dealing with Russia, Ukraine and China boring? Do you think the handling of the COVID pandemic and the disastrous results are boring? Do you think defunding the police and the weakening of our military forces is boring? Do you think inflation and our current fuel shortage is boring? Do you think the maniacal spending of our current administration is boring?
Do you think that patriotism, love of country, the sanctity of marriage and the sanctity of life is boring? Well, three years ago under the Donald Trump administration, we were proud of our country. We valued life, marriage and family.
Three years ago, under the Trump administration, we felt safe. Our borders were secure, our economy was at an all-time high, and unemployment was at an all-time low. China, Russia, North Korea and Iran were held at bay.
We were fuel independent and we were feared and respected around the world. There was peace in the Middle East. ISIS was defeated and we were going to pull out of Afghanistan with dignity. I don’t think that was boring!
Instead, our withdrawal from Afghanistan was disastrous, leaving countless Americans trapped there along with billions of dollars of our finest military equipment; not to mention the unnecessary loss of valuable lives. Do you think that was boring?
I could go on and on, but I can only compare our country’s current situation to the sinking of the Titanic.
We are on the verge of destruction, but we do have someone on the bow of the ship telling us how he can save the ship. He understands the issues and knows what it will take to save us from drowning. He’s done it before and could do it again.
He made promises that he totally delivered on yet he and his family faced nonstop criticism and persecution from the media and the far-left antagonists. Why should his family continue to subject themselves to the relentless lies and accusations? I don’t blame them for backing off.
I can only thank God for this courageous and patriotic man who is willing to continue to fight for our country. He’s not perfect, but compared to what we currently have in the White House, he’s a warrior comparable to David fighting Goliath.
He knows the solutions to the mess created in the last two years. The current administration offers no solutions nor does it have a strong leader to replace pathetic Joe Biden.
The past election proved how many blind and stupid people there are in our country who would vote in the same people who have caused the destruction.
If they continue to find Donald Trump boring and dislike him because of his personality and ego, they don’t understand that his ego, along with his belief in God, are his strength to be used against the unspeakable evil of the Biden administration.
There is no one else in either party strong enough to save us from the tide of evil destruction pouring over our country.
But if you think all this is boring, prepare to witness, like the Titanic, the sinking of our country. We may all be doomed!
Terry Carbone
Oswego
