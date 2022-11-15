Elected officials shouldn’t be allowed to vote themselves a raise
To the editor,
The date was Thursday, Nov. 10. The place was the Oswego County Building in Oswego.
The event? The monthly Oswego County Legislature meeting.
A resolution, FP-3, was presented for a vote by the full legislative body. It was a resolution requesting a public hearing on salaries for select elected officials.
In short, the legislators are looking for a raise. This would be the seventh year in a row that they have asked for and received a raise.
They aren’t only asking for a raise. They are asking for a stipend for being a chairman of any committee. They are asking for $1,000 extra a year because they get appointed to a chairman’s position by the chairman of the legislature.
They are also asking for a $3,000 raise for the legislator elected to the vice chairman’s position (usually a majority member).
This has never been done before in the 200 years in the life of the legislature.
During the meeting, a motion was made to move this resolution to a public referendum, giving the public a chance to vote on giving the legislators a raise and stipend. That was voted down on party lines. All Republicans voted no, and all Democrats voted yes (23 no, 2 yes).
Why are the Republicans afraid to have the voters vote on their raises?
Another motion was made to have the public hearing at 7 p.m. when more of the public could attend and voice their opinion about giving the legislators a raise.
Again, that was voted down on party lines. All Republicans voted no, and all Democrats voted yes (23 no, 2 yes).
Why are the Republicans afraid to hear from the public?
As we have heard so many times, “One-party rule is not good for the people.” No truer words were ever said.
The public hearing will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Legislative Chambers of the Oswego County Building in Oswego.
Please come on that day and voice your feelings.
Many people feel that no elected official should vote themselves a raise.
I feel the same way. I think the people should vote on giving out raises, not the people getting the raises.
Remember to come and speak on Dec. 15. It’s your money.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Fulton
Increase programs to prevent drunk and impaired driving
To the editor,
I live in Granby and frequently take walks along these country roads. Over the past year, I’ve noticed a fair amount of litter on my routes. The most troubling kind of trash I’ve found is empty beer cans. Friday morning alone I counted six such containers strewn along a half-mile stretch of Harris Hill Road
I think it’s reasonable to assume these finished beers were thrown from the windows of cars where people were drinking — and driving.
This is scary and we know too much to allow this kind of behavior to continue. We know it only takes one or two standard drinks to impair a person’s ability to drive a vehicle, making them a danger to themselves and others.
Even though drunk driving fatalities declined by 65% between 1982 and 2019, fatalities remain high. Over 10,000 people die each year in the United States in alcohol-related accidents. This doesn’t include non-fatal car crashes.
Closer to home, Oswego County News Now reports Oswego County has the highest number and highest percentage of fatal DUI (driving under influence) accidents in the state. More than 1,120 people were killed in DUI accidents in Oswego County between 2012 and 2016, accounting for 40% of all fatal county crashes.
My call to action for individuals to prevent drunk and impaired driving is as recommended by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The NHTSA says:
• Plan your safe ride home before you leave. Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
• If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home.
• If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-share service, or a sober friend.
• If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
• Always wear your seat belt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
My call to action for authorities is to increase the:
• Roadway traffic screenings during high-accident times (9 p.m. to 2 a.m.)
• STOP DWI NY program
• Designated driver programs and services
• Public conversations around drinking and mental health
Drinking and driving is reckless behavior and there could likely be a mental health issue at its root. Social scientists have found that 45% of repeat DUI offenders have a chronic major mental disorder. And that’s just the ones who were convicted.
We live in a small community and these are preventable deaths, injuries, trauma, and economic costs. Please do your part to reduce and eliminate these unnecessary harms.
Erin Fiorini
Fulton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.