On behalf of the Oswego Lions Club and the River’s Edge Craft Show Committee, we would like to thank all of the vendors and those people that came out to support our club by attending the River’s Edge Craft Show on June 12. What a beautiful day it was!
We extend a big thank you to Mayor Billy Barlow and the city of Oswego for the use of our beautiful Breitbeck Park, the DPW for the help with all our needs at Breitbeck Park, especially Chantel and her summer help Cody Vickery, Nick Holland, Connor Mulcahey, Lucas Cady, Damian Lebeau, Jack Hall, Josh Chun and Jack O’Leary. They worked so hard the day before and the day of the event.
Also to Brian Kocher at Oswego Printing and The Oswego Shopper and The Palladium-Times for helping to get the word out there to the public.
We would also like to extend special thanks to Officer Justin D’Elia of the Oswego Police Department for attending and doing fingerprinting for the kids. He was awesome! Thanks also to the Bookmobile and the Oswego Fire Department.
Thank you to Boy Scouts for helping during vendor setup and tear down. They did a great job.
A show this big can’t take place without all our sponsors. Thank you to Hunt Real Estate, Scriba Mini Storage, Ken’s Body Shop, Oswego Lawn Care, Warner’s Physical Therapy, Wayne’s Drug Store, Compass Federal Credit Union, Murphy’s Automotive Solutions, Burritt Motors, State Farm Insurance - Chris Nelson, TJ Burke’s Home Center, NBT Bank, Pathfinder Bank, The Beacon Hotel and Smart Student Housing.
Last but not least, Thank you to all the Lions Club members that helped in any way to make this day a success!.And a big thank you to my co-chair, Becky Trenca-O’Kane. She is my right and left hand person. You all make us proud to be a part of this amazing organization.
An event like The River’s Edge Craft Show helps us to raise money to give back to the community in a “fun” way, but also enables us to give back to our community in many other ways as well.
