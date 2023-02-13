Oswego County DSS: Then and now
To the editor:
2008: Erin Maxwell dies.
News media 2009: Developing story: Cornell report released, finds Oswego County DSS to be overworked.
News media 2009: Cornell reports find DSS understaffed.
News media 2009: Workers juggle record caseloads.
2016 news media: Oswego County DSS looking to boost efficiency. “A process analysis and staffing and compensation study at the Oswego County Department of Social Services performed by Pittsford-based Bonadio Group is nearing completion, according to county officials.”
“Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacey Alvord recently reported on the study to the count’s Human Services Committee, saying her department and government general is now expected to “do more with less” and this study will help ensure DSS is doing business in the most efficient way possible”
Cost of the study: $50,000.
2017 Pall-Times: High turnover rate at DSS worries Oswego County legislators.
Legislator Tom Drumm, D-Oswego, “I can obviously understand the serious nature,” Drumm said, adding that putting kids at risk could result in a “nightmare outcome.”
Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said nobody in the legislature wants to see abuse, but asked Alvord what could be done to help combat the high turnover rates.
There’s a lot of variables as to why they’re leaving, but we’re digging deep, Alvord said, adding that an ongoing staffing study by Syracuse-based Bonadio Group will hopefully provide some answers. “We’ll get the turnover down I’m convinced.”
2020: Death of Galaxy Ellis-Cruz.
May 9, 2021: Jordan Brooks dies.
2021: DSS workers speak to the full legislative body, talking about being overworked and underpaid.
4/1/2022 news media: County legislature authorizes two independent investigations of DSS’s response, as a whole. One investigation will look into the county’s DSS’s response and handling of reports about 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, who died May 9, 2021, after alleged neglect from his mother and stepfather that ultimately led to Brooks’ death.
2022: DSS workers speak to the full legislative body, talking about being underpaid.
1/27/2023 news media: DSS needs more caseworkers. “A study commissioned to review the DSS identified numerous problems for the agency, including staffing shortages, the underuse of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking.”
How many studies need to be done? How many lives do we need to lose?
As we have done in the past, adding people doesn’t solve the problem. It’s effective leadership that would solve the problem.
Two studies show mismanagement of DSS resources: 2016 — $50,000. 2022 — $115,000.
Money is the least of our loss. Money can be replaced. Lives can’t. Food for thought!
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Oswego County Legislator, 25th District
Opposed to enabling non-citizens access to voting in local elections
To the editor:
At the end of 2021, the New York City Council passed a law that enabled non-citizens access to voting in local elections. Thankfully, that was struck down in court before it would take effect. I could not be more opposed to such a measure.
This country is still recovering from the acrimonious political divisiveness that split families and friends over the last few years. There are many Americans that believe that illegal immigrants are already voting illegally.
Even allowing documented immigrants at the voting booths would add more fuel to the fire of that issue. Plus, it is NOT legal for non-citizens to vote.
I have no problem with new Americans taking part in our democracy. No one should have a problem with it. The more people who vote, the better. But first, they must go through the naturalization process and become a citizen before registering to vote.
That is the path that my great-grandparents took, beginning over a hundred years ago.
What makes this topic even more disturbing is that other cities around the country are pursuing similar initiatives.
With the New York City law that was struck down, proponents of it are appealing it. They should not, instead, they respected the judge’s ruling and let it go. There are more serious issues that need the attention of our elected officials.
Dan Farfaglia
Fulton City Councilor, 1st Ward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.