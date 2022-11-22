To the editor,
Community solar projects — like the one proposed off Route 48 in Minetto — play an essential role in our clean energy future. They provide zero-emissions electricity that is both reliable and affordable, while also strengthening the local economy.
Our goal at Cipriani Energy is to bring these benefits to Oswego County by developing the Route 48 community solar project. We are a renewable energy company, based in Colonie, New York, with decades of experience developing solar projects like this one. We know how beneficial solar power is for our climate and for the economy. We also know that the development of any new project raises legitimate questions from community members — so we want to answer some of the questions we’ve heard recently about the Route 48 project.
The Route 48 solar project will provide low-cost, zero-emissions electricity for everyone who wants it — homeowners, business owners, and even renters will be able to participate. Residents who choose to participate in the community solar project will save a minimum of 10% each year on their National Grid bills. For example, an Oswego County homeowner with a National Grid bill of about $150 per month will save about $180 per year. Not a fortune, but enough to make a difference.
Beyond lowering utility bills, the Route 48 project will also support the local economy by seeking local contractors for the project’s construction and maintenance and by contributing to the local tax base. And, of course, solar power makes our air cleaner, our environment healthier, and our climate more resilient.
At recent Zoning Board meetings, we’ve also heard questions about how the Route 48 project will affect birds and animals. Fortunately, solar projects like this one are both climate-friendly and animal-friendly. For example, according to New York’s Energy Research and Development Authority, solar projects have “minimal impact” on birds. Further, as the National Audubon Society explains, “unless we slow the rise of global temperatures, two-thirds of North America’s birds could face extinction. Renewable energy, like solar power, is key to reducing pollution and holding temperatures steady.”
And we are happy to work with the town of Minetto to minimize other effects the project may have on animals, for example, by constructing minimally invasive fencing designed to facilitate the movement of deer and smaller animals.
To be sure, some amount of tree clearing is necessary to install and operate solar panels. Fortunately, solar projects require only temporary land alterations. Other uses for the same parcel of land — such as housing or commercial development — require more extensive tree clearing and permanent land alterations.
Although the Route 48 solar project cannot be completely hidden from view, our company will work closely with the town of Minetto to ensure the smallest possible effect on the viewshed. The town will establish requirements for landscaping and screening, and our team will carefully adhere to these requirements by planting trees, bushes, and vegetation that minimizes the project’s visibility.
Fortunately, the effect of solar projects on property values has been well-documented nationwide. Most independent studies show that solar projects have little, if any, impact on nearby property values. When studies have found effects, they tend to be positive, increasing nearby property values by a few percentage points, especially in less densely populated communities rather than densely populated suburbs.
For example, one independent survey by the University of Texas found that 77 percent of professional home appraisers said a solar project had either no effect or a positive effect on nearby home prices. Two statewide studies in Illinois and Indiana found that property values within one and two miles of solar projects increased by 2 percentage points on average. Another multistate study showed that properties abutting solar projects matched the value of similar properties that did not abut solar projects within one percent.
The lifespan of the Route 48 solar project will be 25 to 35 years. After this time — following a decommissioning plan approved by the town of Minetto — the project will be removed, and the parcel of land will be restored.
Chris Stroud
COO, Cipriani Energy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.