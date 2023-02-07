Is the Independence Park Trail the best location for disc golf?
To the editor:
The Independence Park Trail is home to bald eagles, owls, woodpeckers, fox, deer, rabbits, turtles and many other species of wildlife. Oswego County families, seniors, dog walkers, joggers, hikers, handicapped individuals, and naturalists enjoy the peaceful paths.
Troops of Girl Scouts leave painted rocks with inspirational messages. Educators bring classes of students to study the ecosystems within the woodland. Local workers spend their lunch hours enjoying the outdoors.
Hikers and nearby residents help with maintenance by cutting fallen trees that have blocked the trails, removing slippery leaves covering the boardwalks, putting up trail markers, and placing stepping stones in areas that have been overcome by ever expanding wetlands to make them passable. They also pick up and discard trash.
The trails are bordered by private roads not serviced or maintained by the county. Local residents spend their own money and labor to keep up the road leading to the trail parking. In winter these good Samaritans have assisted people stuck in the unplowed parking lot, including one time towing out the car of a very pregnant young woman who had come to spend a lovely winter afternoon walking the trails.
The Independence Trails were built as part of an agreement between the proposed plant construction by Sithe Energy and the NYS DEC. The agreement stated, “Project proponents said that in the design of the project, environmental impacts had been greatly mitigated, particularly to wetlands, and that, as part of its plan, the Applicant would donate 50 acres of land to the county, such land to be developed into nature trails and a bird observation platform. This land, adjacent to Lake Ontario, would increase public access to the lake, boosting recreational use and, in turn, tourism.”
First, I would like to state that the addition of a disc golf recreation area in the county is a great idea. But is trading one type of recreation area used and loved by many Oswego County residents for another the best solution?
The nature trails, woodlands and wildlife habitat of the Independence Trails should remain. An area far more suitable, and less impacted by wetlands, even within the aforementioned 50 acres, could be used for the disc course.
I ask the legislature to find an equitable solution that serves the residents of Oswego County.
Linda Ruddy
Oswego
SRO programs play supportive role
To the editor:
Thank you for Allison Kanaley’s article (Pall-Times, Feb. 4) about SROs in Oswego County, and the training they go through.
I truly believe in the inherent good of kids, but I also believe there are dangerous/out-of-control kids in our community, attending not only special ed programs, but also regular school programs.
I hope people read the article and come away with the same feeling I did that the people in these positions want to do what is best for each child. Every conflict situation is different and I am sure their role is to protect the “whole” (students, teachers, aides, equipment) to the best of their ability.
In light of the difference of opinions in reviewing video of a recent student/SRO confrontation, your article is enlightening and supportive of the role SROs play in our schools.
Cathy Nelson
Oswego
