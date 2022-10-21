We have a generational opportunity in the Oswego City School District with the need to repurpose or close a building.
I start by asking, where is the excellence? It’s hard to find it in anything but small pockets. With our spending and resources, we should outperform the rest of Oswego County schools. We do not. Can anyone honestly claim we are better preparing or getting better performance for the majority of students today?
Having served on many district committees over the last three decades, I have watched many “blue ribbon” committees start and end, lots of spending and time, for little to no improvement. It’s time to rethink the whole thing, not just band-aid what is there.
Some excellent ideas got torpedoed along the way, mostly from fear of change and the old because its always been done this way thinking.
Here a just a few:
Middle school switching to grades 6-8, so kids are not coming and going.
Splitting elementary schools into K-2 and 3-6 (or 5) with one K-2, 3-6 on each side of the river. This focuses all learning and services age appropriate in two buildings not five. Laser focus and equipping the building to best suit that age. You reduce significant issues of student movement from school to school during the school year — an identified issue for decades. Yes, splitting kids in schools will take parent buy in, yet the results will be better for most vulnerable.
One that astounded me was benchmarking. That was pointed out over and over in almost every committee or study (we paid for it). Things like spending, test performance, class size. Why do some districts with like demographics outperform us? How do others with less money and more poverty?
A plan was made to study similar yet top-performing schools nationwide and copy what works. It never got going as the superintendent left via strife to his plans. He did this in the next district and received national recognition as a national model turnaround … We went backward.
I urge the Board of Education, parents and staff to be bold, not timid. I ask the public to support, not hold on to what has not worked. Yes, always expecting accountability.
