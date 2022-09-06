Kudos to Mike McCrobie for his thoughts on the 50th anniversary of Title IX (published June 14). The letter was well written as it showed the impact that Title IX had on the development of girls’ interscholastic sports on a national level.
Interestingly, a ruling in 1938 by the State Department of Education decreed that “there shall be no interscholastic competition for girls and refreshments, novelty entertainment, and dancing will give girls a chance to make new friends in other schools,” known as play days. The emphasis was on the social aspects of playing and not on winning. In 1972, Title IX was passed along with the State Department of Education approval of interscholastic sports for girls.
I returned to Pulaski in 1967 to teach physical education and to convey to all concerned that girls’ sports would soon be part of each schools’ interscholastic program. I had been working on several committees to bring about Title IX and knew soon that it would be implemented. There were some administrators that were reluctant to accept the fact that girls’ interscholastic sports had become a reality.
For the first time, girl athletes were able to compete in the Oswego County League. Coaches in the county spend numerous hours planning the details of competition, including Helen Germyn, Lorraine Nash, Alice Reardon, Helen Kessler, Jean Doran, and myself.
Having coached soccer, basketball, volleyball and track, I was aware that there was a great disparity in coaching salaries between woman coaches and man coaches. My salary for four sports was less than that of a male who coached one sport. I brought this to the attention of the administration and Board of Education. My request for more equitable pay was denied so I filed a complaint with the State Department of Human Rights for failure to equalize coaching salaries. There was no adjustment made in my salary for the next year, so I proceeded to file a second complaint and won. One administrator who attended the hearing was not in agreement with my request for equalization remarked “that boys are much harder to coach so woman salaries should not be equal.” Despite his dissatisfaction with the decision, my salary was brought in line with the men’s salaries, and I was compensated for the previous years I spent coaching.
The outcome of this lawsuit set a precedent for schools in the state. Eventually, all schools came into compliance with Title IX.
I often wonder if girls’ interscholastic sports would exist today if it had not been for Title IX. I feel very fortunate to have been part of this transformation.
