The recent article by Xiana Fontno in Sept. 8’s edition of The Palladium-Times covering the purchase and future plans for the Market House on Water Street reveals another exciting and progressive step in the amazing revitalization of the city of Oswego. More so, the brief history of that historic building piqued our interest where, as long time residents, we have witnessed its evolution for the last 50 years and are compelled to add that the Market House is the birthplace of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts, Inc., also known as the Oswego Music Hall.
The seed to our birth was the Lowlife Caffe owned by Sue and the late Richard (Dick) Reinert. They opened the café in February 1976. It was a small coffee shop located between the Market House building and the radio station.
To accommodate a concert hall, Dick Reinert opened the wall to the north of his café and held concerts in the southern half of the Market House. The performance area was heated by a wood stove and graced with rounded arches, varnished old wood trim and round columns faced with beaded ceiling board (wainscot).
The Market House Music Hall, as it came to be known, held its first concert in August 1977. Mr. Reinert hosted musicians of the folk and acoustic genre, some well known in the annals of music history, including Michael Cooney, Dave Van Ronk, Rosalee Sorrells, Utah Phillips and Dave Bromberg. A poster from the ‘80s hung on the south wall of the performance area until the building’s closure in 2020.
Several years after the Lowlife Caffe opened, the Reinerts decided to incorporate as a 501(c)3 non profit, officially naming it Ontario Center for Performing Arts (OCPA). Now in our 45th season we are better known as the Oswego Music Hall.
These memories are near and dear to us as we have been serving the Greater Oswego community ever since. We now collaborate with the city of Oswego and, since 1987, produce our concerts and other events in the McCrobie building. We are proud to be working with a local author to provide an historical account of our organization in more detail.
The same article went on to state that Ed Alberts, the new owner, “will reconstruct the Market House soon enough, hopefully jumpstartng its heartbeat,” and went on at length explaining his vision for the building — to attract young professionals (with dogs!), keep people in Oswego rather than commute, help local businesses thrive and, “most importantly, it will continue to hold the core values of what the Market House originally stood for. It has always been for the community to come together.”
We couldn’t agree more. And judging by Mr. Alberts’ development of the Riverwalk building — a pleasing facade and excellent cuisine — we are excited for what the future has in store for our community.
