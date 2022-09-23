To the editor,

The recent article by Xiana Fontno in Sept. 8’s edition of The Palladium-Times covering the purchase and future plans for the Market House on Water Street reveals another exciting and progressive step in the amazing revitalization of the city of Oswego. More so, the brief history of that historic building piqued our interest where, as long time residents, we have witnessed its evolution for the last 50 years and are compelled to add that the Market House is the birthplace of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts, Inc., also known as the Oswego Music Hall.  

