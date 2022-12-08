Your Views: Money for nothing Dec 8, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To the editor:If Resolution EP-6 passes on Dec. 15, the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) repayment money that is given to the county.The county receives somewhere around $2 million of PILOT money from numerous PILOT agreements. If EP-6 passes, the county will in turn give 10% of that to Oswego County IDA, which is $200,000. Oswego County is the only county in the state of New York that would do this.The Oswego County Legislature will without a doubt pass this in a heartbeat.They will give a nonprofit that gives no services to the taxpayers 10% every year, but will make the rank and file fight to receive a 3% raise.So, the Oswego County IDA will receive money for nothing.The rank and file receive a 3% raise and they are still among the lowest paid in the state.The rank and file perform services for the taxpayers of Oswego County.Please come to the Oswego County Legislature meeting on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Oswego County Building in Oswego and speak out to the injustices being performed by the Oswego County Legislature.Frank CastigliaOswego County Legislator25th District Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Tenney to lease new office space in Oswego Howard Rose memoir donated to Fulton library Panel to establish fees for using Oswego school district facilities Youth Basketball Night set at Oswego State game Work finished on Route 481 State DOT pavement rehabilitation project Report: Oswego school upgrades could total up to $200 million Council might waive couch fee after enforcement mishap Latest e-Edition December 8, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOswego woman faces new charge: gang assaultMan charged in stepson’s death not interested in deal, lawyer saysMarie E. LandryPeter Van OpdorpHolly HarringtonMan found asleep behind wheel, arrested on gun chargesRichard Willis ColeNew SUNY chancellor will replace former Oswego State presidentHistoric Mexico building is being restored into a museumStephanie S. Waldron Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Town Of Schroeppel employment ad Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
