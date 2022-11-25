In an opinion piece that ran Wednesday in The Palladium-Times, Chris Stroud, COO from Cipriani Energy, painted a rosy picture of the proposed solar energy farm to be located off Route 48 in a residential neighborhood bordering properties in Ridgeway Sites and Meridan Avenue.
As a Minetto resident and property owner, I am writing to dispute many of the statements made by Mr. Stroud and voice my opposition to this project.
“We are a renewable energy company, based in Colonie, New York, with decades of experience developing solar projects like this one.”
Cipriani Energy has developed three solar projects in New York State. All of these have been developed on rural farmland with minimal residential density.
All of the projects have also been built on level ground and did not involve any removal of mature trees or natural ground cover and did not include building around wetlands.
The Albany-based Cipriani Energy team also has minimal experience in completing solar projects. The lead project manager has less than two years of solar experience and previously worked in warehouse operations for Woolworths in Sydney, Australia.
The solar developer is still in school, and her most recent job was as a hostel receptionist in Galway, Ireland. Mr. Stroud has also failed to disclose his role as the former CEO of Monolith Solar Associates, a now-bankrupt solar development company based in Albany.
“Residents who choose to participate in the community solar project will save a minimum of 10% each year on their National Grid bills.”
A review of the National Grid website shows that the solar rebate is currently available to Oswego County residents for existing projects built on brownfields and rural land in Upstate New York. Savings on your National Grid bill is not dependent on this project being completed.
“At recent Zoning Board meetings, we’ve also heard questions about how the Route 48 project will affect birds and animals. Fortunately, solar projects like this one are both climate-friendly and animal-friendly.”
Although many solar projects are both climate-friendly and animal friendly, this project is not one of them.
This project involves destroying mature trees and natural forests. Untouched land is the first line of defense in protecting our environment by absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere and helping reduce the Earth’s temperature.
It makes no sense to destroy a habitat that includes nesting grounds for our local bald eagle population and provides shelter to many other birds and small animals.
“Most independent studies show that solar projects have little, if any, impact on nearby property values. ... For example, one independent survey by the University of Texas found that 77% of professional home appraisers said a solar project had either no effect or a positive effect on nearby home prices.”
Make no mistake; this project will destroy the property values of those within 1 mile of the proposed project. Mr. Stroud has cherry-picked statistics and referenced a research study from the University of Texas from 2018. What he has failed to mention is that in the UT survey, over 675 appraisers were contacted for the study, and only 37 replied to the study’s research request.
More recent research from the University of Rhode Island from 2020 has shown a decline of the property value of 5% for properties located within 1 mile of a solar wind farm and over 7% for properties within 1/10 of a mile of a project.
There are at least 50-100 residences within 1 mile of this project.
“The lifespan of the Route 48 solar project will be 25 to 35 years. After this time — following a decommissioning plan approved by the town of Minetto — the project will be removed, and the parcel of land will be restored.”
The bond that Cipriani Energy has offered to cover the cost of decommissioning takes into consideration only the current present value of the property. It does not involve escalation clauses or any step-up if future remediation costs are increased substantially.
All of us in Minetto recognize the need for solar development and its positive impact on the environment. However, solar development needs to be thoughtful and recognize the impact on existing communities. This project does not meet that criteria. Do not be fooled.
