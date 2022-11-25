In an opinion piece that  ran Wednesday in The Palladium-Times, Chris Stroud, COO from Cipriani Energy, painted a rosy picture of the proposed solar energy farm to be located off Route 48 in a residential neighborhood bordering properties in Ridgeway Sites and Meridan Avenue. 

As a Minetto resident and property owner, I am writing to dispute many of the statements made by Mr. Stroud and voice my opposition to this project.

Recommended for you