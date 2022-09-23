To the editor, 

I respect your decision to stop publishing my monthly column in your newspaper.  Your paper; your choice. You made reference to your recent reader survey, indicating that your readers find my columns alienating and divisive.  I earnestly hope that these objections are to what I said and not how I said it.  The words of the prophets, the apostles and even Jesus Himself were divisive and alienating and they also were silenced by those who controlled the public discourse in their times.  But my burden is light compared to theirs.  From now on, I go to the Gentiles (let the reader understand).

