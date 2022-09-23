I respect your decision to stop publishing my monthly column in your newspaper. Your paper; your choice. You made reference to your recent reader survey, indicating that your readers find my columns alienating and divisive. I earnestly hope that these objections are to what I said and not how I said it. The words of the prophets, the apostles and even Jesus Himself were divisive and alienating and they also were silenced by those who controlled the public discourse in their times. But my burden is light compared to theirs. From now on, I go to the Gentiles (let the reader understand).
You do not serve our community well by giving your readers only what they want to hear. You are called to journalism, not pandering. The solution of a free people to objectionable speech is more speech not less; more writing, not less. Only tyranny silences minority viewpoints. If someone finds my columns alienating and divisive, let them write rebuttals and contrary viewpoints. It is ironically appropriate that you terminate my column during “Banned Book Month.” I am deeply disappointed in what The Palladium-Times is becoming; namely, just another echo chamber for popular points of view.
This is alienating and divisive also, but has been written: “Whoever does not receive you, nor heed your words, as you go out of that house or that city, shake the dust off your feet. Truly I say to you, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah in the day of judgment than for that city. (Matthew 10:14,15). May God have mercy on us all!
