On behalf of the board of directors of Human Concerns Inc., the nonprofit food pantry for Oswego, the pantry director, our volunteers, and, most importantly, our clients, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for supporting our Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway.
Human Concerns, Inc. was able to respond to the request of 270 families. That means that 664 individuals were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner of either turkey or chicken, stuffing, dessert, and all the fixings because their neighbors cared.
The number is substantially higher than last year, and the costs of ingredients have also risen.
Thank you to the following individuals and businesses, along with many other anonymous donors, who supported us. At the risk of omitting someone, we would like to mention some of our contributors: Ontario Orchards, Fruit Valley Orchard, Gianetto Farms, Dunsmoor’s NY Bold, and C’s Farms for their generous donations of bags/bushels of apples, onions, potatoes and squash.
Area businesses who responded to our plea for financial assistance: Burke’s Do -t Best Home Center, Compass Federal Credit Union, Dowdle Funeral Home, DuFore’s Jewelry, Elks Lodge, J&A Mechanical Contractors, Local 175 Boilermakers (Local Lodge 5), Oswego Classroom Teachers Association, Oswego County Federal Credit Union and the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #81.
Food drives were held by the Oswego YMCA, James A. FitzPatrick North American Young Generation in Nuclear,and Oswego Family Chiropractic.
We also received many, many generous contributions large and small.
A special thanks to the Oswego Firefighters Association, which supports us both financially and physically on distribution days by greeting and assisting clients with a smile!
Throughout this hard time, our community has been so supportive. We will continue to work tirelessly for this community. Thank you all for your continued support. Together we can make a difference.
