For your generosity, Human Concerns, Inc. thanks you!
Human Concerns, Inc. is the nonprofit food pantry serving the city of Oswego School District, and our clients are truly grateful for the spirit of giving that has captured our community in the past few months. We stay afloat through an outpouring of financial support from individuals, businesses, community groups, foundations, and houses of worship.
Additionally, we get substantial food donations and subsidies through local community organizations, farmers, individuals, and grocery stores.
This year we have witnessed some of the most selfless generosity from our community that we can recall. No matter how you did it, you have helped to feed your neighbors in need. You have made it possible to provide more fresh food and personal care items to our clients because of your efforts. You are making a difference in the lives of over 5,000 people this year, including children, adults, and seniors who count on us to put enough food on the table.
Your actions delivered a dramatic increase in support to individuals and families facing some of the darkest times of their lives. You are the light at the end of their tunnel.
With gratitude for the kindness and big-heartedness of this community, our appreciation is boundless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.