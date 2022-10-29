Since the Supreme Court’s Dobb decision overturned Roe, abortion is front and center in state and national politics. Abortion advocates forcefully assert that women are now denied a civil right as well as essential health care. The reasoning is that the fetus is part of a woman’s body and under her exclusive jurisdiction. “My body, my choice” is the refrain.
A fetus in a woman’s body is not like a kidney or other organ that has always been part of her. Her well-being does not depend on the fetus. She can live with the fetus or without it. The fetus is something new in her body that will naturally depart from her. The fetus is not like a tumor or other growth that may threaten the health and even the life of a woman and needs to be destroyed. In the vast majority of cases, the fetus does not threaten the health or life of a woman. It does put significant demands on her, but she ordinarily can continue with her activities much as before the fetus showed up. The fetus is unlike both a kidney and a tumor in that it is the result of the arrival of an element from a body that is not hers joining an element of a body that is hers and becoming a body that is neither of theirs with its own distinctive human DNA and its own form and function very early on. The fetus is not part of a woman’s body. It is in her body but it is the body of a distinctly personal human being and therefore has its own rights that must be defended along with the woman’s. The fetus is not her body and therefore it is not her choice.
For a Christian, this is true even of our own body. God created our body, provides for our body and, especially, redeems our body in the resurrection. Therefore, our body is His and we pray, “Thy will be done.” His body, His choice.
Children are a gift from God. Even when unexpected, inconvenient and embarrassing, we should rejoice “that a child has been born into the world” (John 16:21). Therefore, women ought to be supported so that they may care for their children, unborn and born. The father has the sacred duty to provide this support and, if necessary, should be compelled to fulfill it. With widows and orphans, family, friends and neighbors must help. Good government should ensure that each one does their duty and not allow, much less provide for, anyone to evade it, especially by terminating the life of a child, born or unborn. The bodies of all mankind belong to God. Father, mother and child. His body, His choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.