Fulton resident questions steep rise in his tax bill
To the editor:
When the city was first talking about doing a big assessment project, it spoke about fairness. When houses sell for more than the city has them assessed, New York State reduces the equalization rate for the year. This affects seniors in a big way as it reduces the amount of STAR exemptions on the school tax bills. It is important that the city maintains 100% valuation.
My assessment went up and I kept this in mind as I figured it would be a wash. When the assessments go up, the tax rates go down. By my math, the tax rate should have been less than $15 per thousand, down from the $20 per thousand last year.
Then I get my tax bill in the mail and I thought there was a mistake. I looked at the amount and thought that can’t be right. But then I saw that the levy had been increased 25%. How on earth could expenses have increased almost four times the rate of inflation? Why isn’t this in the news?
I am very concerned that this mayor and this council are out of touch with what is happening in Fulton. How can they raise taxes 25% on the seniors of this city? What about the homeowners who are barely making ends meet? If they have a mortgage with an escrow, their monthly payments are going to soar.
I look at the budget and it seems that most of the expense increases are for salaries, wages, and benefits, nothing for roads or improving services. This whole thing was supposed to be about fairness, and this city government’s leaders have shown that there is nothing fair about them.
We need better people in government. We deserve better.
Tom Kenyon
Fulton
What is Cancer Prevention in Action?
To the editor:
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in New York State (NYS), but it doesn’t have to be.
Programs that help communities and organizations to implement policies and environmental changes to lower the risk for cancer can make a difference. The NYS Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) Program does just that.
Screening for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer can save lives. CPiA helps employers adopt paid time off or flex time policies so their employees can get life-saving cancer screening without having to use vacation or sick time, making it easier to get screened.
CPiA also works to prevent skin cancer, the most common type of cancer in NYS. It is considered the most preventable of all cancers. CPiA works with employers, daycares, schools, and other community organizations to make policy or environmental changes (such as increasing access to shade or sunscreen) that protect workers, students and visitors from exposure to ultraviolet radiation, the primary cause of skin cancer.
CPiA educates parents, adolescents, young adults and health care providers about the importance of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine as cancer prevention. HPV causes nearly all cervical cancers and is linked to five other cancer types. The vaccine can prevent these cancers.
Since 2018, CPiA programs have helped 130 organizations make environment changes to prevent skin cancer and more than 155 sites adopt cancer prevention policies. They delivered nearly 1,000 educational sessions to health care providers, communities and decision makers about ways to prevent cancer.
Cancer prevention saves lives. The CPiA program currently reaches less than 25% of NYS counties. Additional resources could increase the CPiA Programs’ ability to reach more New Yorkers.
Visit www.takeactionagainstcancer.com to learn more about the CPiA and cancer prevention strategies.
If you are interested in making a policy or environmental change to lower cancer risk, call your local CPiA Program at 315-592-0830.
Christina Wallace
Cancer Prevention in Action
