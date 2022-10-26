To the editor,
Fulton is so lucky!
A recent letter to the editor made claims that the city of Fulton was so lucky that Housing Visions of Syracuse was willing to help the city with their DRI project.
Well let’s look at how lucky the city has been when we were chosen as focal points of any help, telling us we were so lucky.
The first one that comes to mind was the “Urban Renewal” of the late ‘60s early ‘70s, you know the one that bulldozed our thriving business district down. It took away over 100 retail stores and turned it into what we have today a mere 50 years later. We have maybe three retail stores where over 100 use to be. Boy, we were so lucky “Urban Renewal” chose us.
Second up was the development of the “Taylor Farm” by Miller Brewing. It turned an empty farm field into a Brewing facility. It was great for 20 years with 20 years of tax credits, and 20 years of discount sewage rates. Then it was “So long, see ya later.” It is now a shell of what it was. Gone are the hundreds of jobs, gone are the sales tax revenue it generated. We were so lucky they chose our front yard to build in. So lucky!
Third was the purchase of the Nestle facility by Operation Oswego County (IDA) with the promise of a buyer from South Africa. They were going to produce chocolate again promising the return of hundreds of jobs lost by the sudden departure by Nestle. They told us we were “so lucky.” They failed to tell us that it was a “money laundering scheme.” We were “so lucky.”
Last but not least the demolition of the Nestle buildings to make it shovel ready for development. We were “so lucky” that a contractor was going to do the demolition for the cost of keeping the scrap metal. It wasn’t going to cost the city of Fulton anything. In this shovel ready work was the purchase of bricks that were going to be used by Aldi’s for its foundation. It cost the “lucky” city taxpayer somewhere around $200,000 to buy back the bricks that we had given the demolition contractor. We were so lucky the crushed bricks couldn’t and wouldn’t be used by Aldi’s for their foundation. It wasn’t going to cost the “lucky” city of Fulton taxpayers a dime. We were “so lucky.”
The city of Fulton’s administration has had “short-sighted vision” for many years. It’s has been “we need this now” attitude.
The city of Fulton needs help but we are not desperate. The city of Fulton needs development, yes, but not something that will bring a drain on our already over burdened Public Safety departments along with our Codes Department. We need development that is going to bring in tax dollars and jobs.
Please look at the author of the letter that stated the “City of Fulton is so lucky.” Is he a stake holder?
Residents of the city of Fulton, rise up and let your voices be heard. Don’t let another outsider tell us how much we need something, like a mixed-use apartment complex at the entrance of our fine city of Fulton. Promising us one thing and changing it to another. Remember it was going to be a senior housing complex. Well not any longer. It will be an AMI housing complex.
Sign the petition opposing the rezoning of Building 30, stopping the complex.
We want “redevelopment” but what we want, not what you “want.”
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Fulton
