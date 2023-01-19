We’re told that an open government is how democracy works. Our Oswego County website says the county “is committed to ensuring an accountable and transparent process in our efforts to fund eligible and impactful projects using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.”
So I didn’t expect to be waiting still for answers to several questions about county ARPA funds from the County Legislature Chair (James) Weatherup that I first posed in writing to him July 4.
I’ve repeatedly emailed Mr. Weatherup with the same set of questions eight times: July 4, July 12, Aug. 9, Aug. 21, Sept. 2, Sept. 26, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11.
I gave him a printed copy of my questions at the legislature’s early July meeting.
I called and left a message on his phone in early July.
Twice, Chair Weatherup responded to me via email — on Aug. 8 and Aug. 31 — but only after my county legislator prompted him after I expressed dismay to my representative. Each time Mr. Weatherup apologized for not responding earlier, adding that his “invitation to meet still stands,” and that he looks forward to meeting me.
Then, to my surprise, at the county’s ARPA Task Force meeting Nov. 3, Chair Weatherup even apologized to me publicly for his not yet arranging to meet me, saying he was still willing to meet. Somehow my legislator had made it possible for me to attend this meeting of the chair’s anonymous task force. Mr. Weatherup’s apology in front of the task force sounded propitious, but again he didn’t answer my email or follow through.
Still now in 2023, six months later, I have no written answers from Mr. Weatherup, nor has he set up a time for me to meet him.
Shouldn’t responding to legitimate questions about the public business of the county legislature be part of any legislator’s job description?
Malfeasance isn’t a word I would want to bandy about, but it comes to mind as I consider how often I’ve tried to get information that, apparently, only Chair Weatherup can provide.
What’s so special about Oswego County that its legislature’s chair behaves so differently than members of the U.S. Congress or state legislators in Albany? They always answer my emails and phone calls. Where’s the accountability and transparency in Oswego County’s legislature?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.