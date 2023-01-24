There are many layers of government that impact our lives, but city government is closest to the people. City government should be transformative, responsive, and exhibit good stewardship. City leaders should be accessible, accountable, approachable, and relatable.
Our elected city officials should be working together to create a city that is welcoming to everyone, a city with outstanding services, and a city with a high quality of life for its residents.
With these values in mind, take a long hard look at the city as it is now. If you have lived here all your life as I have, I am sure you have said that the city of Fulton has changed a lot over the years. These last few years, I have noticed that the city government does not communicate with us and each other, and does not allow us to participate with them in creating a community that we can be proud of. You can’t ask questions at meetings anymore, councilors don’t answer phone calls, and you can’t access the mayor’s office without an appointment.
Promises are made on electronic sign boards and then broken. Taxes are raised 25% in one year. Councilors do not know what they are voting for. Barriers are placed on park benches. Roads are just about impassable. Storefronts are empty, and you can’t help but ask yourself, where did the Fulton I remember go?
I have been involved in local government for 20 years serving on the library board, Fulton school board, and 14 years as a councilor of the 1st Ward. I have seen what happens when city officials stop listening to the public, stop answering questions from the public, and refuse to problem solve and respond to the needs of the public.
This is the Fulton we have now, and we deserve better.
We deserve a Fulton that people want to move to, where businesses can thrive, and where people will come visit and enjoy what the city can offer. We need change. We can’t continue in this direction. This is why I have decided to announce my candidacy for mayor for the city of Fulton.
As mayor, I will open up my office to the public, questions will be answered at meetings, I will listen to your concerns, I will create a more transparent government, and together, we will make Fulton a great place to live, work, and play.
