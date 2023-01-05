Everyone is saying that the weather has been crazy. The Earth’s warming atmosphere is bringing us hotter heat waves and longer droughts, more floods and violent storms. This is climate change in action, as the scientists predicted. We must change our reliance on fossil fuels, the major source of greenhouse gases warming the planet.
Can you imagine the crazy weather getting even worse? Because, absent bold action, that is where we are headed.
Thankfully, New York is taking action. Our 2019 climate law mandates 70% of our electric grid be powered by renewable energy by 2030, and that we have a 100% zero-emissions electric sector by 2040. This means transitioning off fossil fuels ASAP — coal, oil, fossil gas and propane — to energy generated from the wind and sun. That means using electricity for heat and transportation.
We New Yorkers will need to accept changes instead of opposing them out of fear of the new and unfamiliar. Don’t let misinformation from the fossil fuel industry scare you. Its vested interest is in maintaining its business model of extracting fossil fuel, delivering it by pipelines, and selling it to you.
Paired with large-scale battery backup, wind and solar energy are reliable, and they are now the cheapest form of new energy generation to build. Heat pumps work in cold climates. Electric stoves cook your food just fine. Electric cars are becoming mainstream, with trucks not far behind. We need to solve obstacles to electrification — like an antiquated electric grid — not see challenges as a reason to continue our fossil fuel dependence.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature need to keep New York in the lead on climate. This means laying out plans to phase out the gas-burning power plants. It means passing the All-Electric Building Act, so that new construction will be built more efficiently and cheaply, without fossil fuel hookups. It means defying the auto dealership lobby and lifting the ban on direct sales of electric vehicles.
The status quo of fossil fuels is unsustainable, supported only by vested interests, inertia and fear. We need to embrace the changes that attack the climate crisis, now. Together, we can do this.
