Echoing another letter to the editor
To the editor,
Like Mr. Chwalek, I was dismayed by your headline. I mused to myself that having read the small article on the publisher’s arrival here and her background that it perhaps fits her political choice.
It’s OK for a paper to announce its choices, but on the editorial page please. And here in Oswego County with its essentially one-party rule, there is little point in doing that.
I was disappointed in your decision as I have been pleased with the tough work the staff has been doing to keep the Pall-Times a viable publication.
Marjorie Turrell Julian
Volney
Why do people keep dying in my front yard?
To the editor,
I’m wondering why people keep dying in my front yard. I live on s tate Route 48 in Phoenix, town of Granby, and am saddened by the amount of fatalities in my front yard. In three years, I’ve called 911 numerous times and personally responded to dozens of accidents myself, only to find some of the occupants deceased.
There was the accident across the street that ended in a small gas explosion; the accident in the rainy evening where a widow lost his late wife’s wedding ring and totaled his car; the accident in my neighbor’s yard where the driver, to my knowledge, luckily only injured his shoulder; the accident where the father spun and flipped his vehicle and died on impact; the accident with the woman who died instantly, with just her arm dangling from the window for help; the accident that ended with a vehicle upside down in my driveway; and the accident with a young woman in her flipped car, her arm almost torn off.
My message comes with frustration, as I have yet to see any concern or report from the local Department of Transportation in Syracuse. This road needs to be drastically fixed. The road is uneven, dark, and the ditch has grown deeper over time. Every time a vehicle hits the ditch, it propels up and into my yard. I am pleading for guardrails with the DOT. My correspondence with them began on Aug. 4, 2022 and I am under the impression an investigation has been ongoing since April 2022, and we still do not have an answer. I realize these things take time, but my fear is that their survey will be inconclusive and nothing will be done and I am looking for someone to help my neighbors and I.
Maybe we need someone to investigate 911 call logs and accident data to prove that we aren’t overreacting. I hope your understand this message is coming from a place of love. I want my friends and family and community safe. I’m at a loss and just want to prevent as many deaths and accidents as possible, surely something we can all agree on.
Valerie Wilder
Phoenix
On Cal Thomas’ column Wednesday
To the editor,
Cal Thomas had some good observations about Tuesday’s less than expected election results for Republicans. Yes, as he says, with immigration, inflation, and educational problems, Republicans should have had better results. Why didn’t they? Thomas missed something. Republicans failed to capitalize on President Joe Biden’s misguided adventures in Ukraine. Tens of billions of dollars have been spent on propping up a corrupt comedian’s regime. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not worth supporting and American aid should immediately stop. It’s no small thing to waste American taxpayers’ money. It’s worse to let a president from the opposing party get away with it.
Robert Caley
Granby
