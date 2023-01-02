To the editor:
Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord’s optimism for the upcoming year, as recently expressed in this paper, is curious at best. In the article she stated:
“I am so tired of hearing the press go on and on about how broken our system is,” she said. “This is not a broken system and we will continue to protect children and we will continue to provide services for families as we always have.”
Having considered that statement it is clear to me that Commissioner Alvord’s comments are inaccurate, tone deaf, irresponsible, out of touch, in denial and just not true.
Oswego County’s Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services are horrifically broken. If the commissioner and the county legislature that oversees her truly feel the system is not broken, then they are all derelict in comprehending their oath of office. It is fair to agree with her that the caseworkers on the front lines are doing their best under inhumane state guidelines and nightmarish conditions; unfortunately, the leadership of this county is failing them. A change to a county executive should be explored.
The media’s diligent coverage of child fatalities over the last few years has been the only source of light cast on the county’s dysfunctional system. The truth can hurt, and if Commissioner Alvord cannot see that the current system needs repair then it is time to find a commissioner who is less offended by the truth and more concerned with finding solutions.
Yes, Commissioner Alvord, it has been a tough year for DSS. But it pales in comparison to tough year so many children in Oswego County have had to endure while living in dwellings with feces all over the house; being dropped off at the Oswego Hospital like unwanted packages for a weekend; sleeping under coffee tables without blankets; left in homes only to be neglected, abused and marginalized then sent to schools that compile mountains of evidence of their imminent danger only to have their cases come back as unfounded. These at-risk children are in clear and present danger of becoming this county’s next child fatality. These are the people who have had a tough year.
In May, I spoke at a meeting of our county legislature (the body that met 75% of this year during the middle of the day, making it difficult for working people to attend). I provided suggestions to make children safer. My comments fell on offended and deaf ears. How many legislators have accompanied a DSS caseworker on a walk-through? Who is challenging the state’s definition of a safe dwelling? Who is proposing construction of a facility with beds, health care and parental training that we so desperately need? There is no leadership from this group, just silence and deflections.
The minor pay increase for caseworkers that Alvord is touting is not going to entice the level and number of applicants needed to address the overwhelming needs in our county. It is not even close. Without a commitment to prioritize the level of investment commensurate with addressing the task at hand, nothing is going to change.
If Commissioner Alvord’s recent comments are a precursor to what the children and the taxpayers of the Oswego County are going to get in return for the more than $100,000 paid out to a legal firm to assess her department’s ability to protect children, then we are all going to be shortchanged. Once again.
William S. Cahill III
Oswego
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.