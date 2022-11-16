To the editor,
This letter is about bullying, and I’m disgusted that we are still having this discussion and the schools are not stepping up to the plate.
Occasional snow showers. High 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 4:19 am
To the editor,
This letter is about bullying, and I’m disgusted that we are still having this discussion and the schools are not stepping up to the plate.
I have raised three strong, intelligent, successful children despite the Oswego School system. I realize that sounds like a vengeful statement, but there is a lot of history behind that and certainly there were also many shining stars within it. This letter is not concerning things that happened many years ago, but what is happening now.
I have become aware of a situation concerning some bullying going on in one of our elementary schools that is shocking and disturbing. You might be thinking that the school would immediately step up and deal with the student or students that are taking advantage of another more vulnerable student, but alas, you would be incorrect! The word “untouchable” was used. What bullying child should be untouchable?
I don’t believe in status — financially, socially, or politically — so, what standard could the school district have that would allow one child to physically assault another and walk away with no serious repercussions? Would you want your child to be at the receiving end of that bully’s wrath?
I tried to teach my children acceptance and compassion. I’m sure they didn’t always do what was right. I know I have fallen short myself. My short patience has made me snap back in situations I should have kept my mouth shut. We all have room for improvement.
This letter is a call for the Oswego City School District to do better; to protect all of our children, especially the most vulnerable. Don’t let down another generation of students. Do better — it is so much more important now with what is going on in this world. Let’s build self-esteem and confidence, and make these bullies understand it is not going to be tolerated anymore!
Parents: You are the essential piece of this puzzle. Teach your children this is not OK. There is so much pride in knowing your child is helping other children rather than hurting them.
I’m no expert. I obviously don’t have all the answers. The only thing I know right now is that I thought we had come so much further than this and it feels like we have taken three steps backwards.
Our children need their village right now. Where is it?
Carol Wallace
Oswego
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.