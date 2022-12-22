Mannion promises to be a champion for Oswego County
To the editor:
I am excited to introduce myself to my new constituents as the state senator who now represents most of Oswego County.
As a proud SUNY Oswego graduate who did his student teaching in Phoenix, I have a deep appreciation for the people, communities and culture of Oswego County. I value common-sense solutions, compromise and working together to achieve results. I am committed to serving you with integrity, honesty and transparency.
I am unabashed in my drive to secure state resources for my district. My position in the Senate majority affords me great influence on budget and policy decisions that will improve the quality of life for my constituents. This can come in many forms, like funding new pickleball courts, to grants for lifesaving equipment for first responders, to hundreds of millions of dollars to make child care more affordable and accessible.
I have several priorities as your senator, including making the historic Micron computer chip project a success because Micron means great jobs for the residents of Oswego County.
As a former teacher, I’m committed to having excellent schools and child care, safe communities, a robust economy, a clean environment, and reliable energy, including safe nuclear power. I am the chairman of the Disabilities Committee and an unwavering supporter of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
As a father, former teacher,and chairman of the Disabilities Committee, I am horrified by the death of Jordan Brooks and the systemic failures that preceded this tragedy. I am co-sponsoring two pieces of legislation to directly address known problems in the social services sector — one limits the caseload for workers and the other requires mandatory training on how to work with individuals with a disability.
You’ll see me often in your schools, firehouses, touring where you work, visiting farms, meeting with local leaders, attending Eagle Scout ceremonies, hosting events, and sharing important information. Most of all, I’ll be listening to your needs and concerns and developing ways to address them.
I strongly encourage you to follow my official social media accounts as they serve as my digital front door. We post regularly about the work of the office and provide news and information that is meaningful for residents.
To better serve you, my constituent service team is also available to assist you with any questions or issues you may have regarding state services. I will be hosting regular mobile office hours at libraries and community centers across the district, so you can easily access the help you need.
My office is a community resource, and we pride ourselves on responsiveness and getting results. Please do not hesitate to contact me anytime! I look forward to working together toward a prosperous future.
I promise to work tirelessly to deliver results for the families, schools, farms and businesses in the 50th Senate District. I will be a champion for Oswego County and the loudest cheerleader our region has ever seen.
State Senator John Mannion
Syracuse
Money should go to hospice, DSS employees
To the editor:
I find it disgusting that our county legislature gives themselves pay raises while at the same time closing our local county hospice and also not giving raises to our DSS employees.
We need to vote smarter!
Dee Manning
Oswego
