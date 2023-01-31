To the editor:
Our committee wishes to thank the Oswego community and surrounding areas for your support with this past November’s annual Flavors of Fall Craft Show for The Wilmot Cancer Institute.
Wilmot is part of Strong Memorial Hospital of Rochester, New York, and staff from Wilmot were on hand to provide health care information and answer questions.
With over 50 crafters from central New York and Rochester, attendees shopped and enjoyed delicious lunch items from Curtis Manor. The Flavors of Fall Bake Sale for Wilmot was extremely successful, as was our 25 Days of Holiday Cheer Raffle and additional raffles.
The committee would like to thank the following donors: Dr. Richard Tesoriero, The Darling Elves Florist, Strong Museum of Play, Warner Physical Therapy, Oswego Wine and Liquors, DuFore’s Jewelers, The River’s End Bookstore, Raby’s, Precision Healing: Mindy Finnegan, Eleven Brewing at LD’s on the Lake, Dr. Ed Galvin (Port City Chiropractic), The Press Box, Six Scoops, Big Don’s Wild River, Canalview Chiropractic (Dr. Nikki Titman), Cestaro Chiropractic (Dr. Nicole Cestaro), and The Syracuse Crunch.
A special thanks to Tony Tuso and Brian Taylor for the music during the show, and to Curtis Manor staff for your hospitality.
We finished our fundraising season with a Fajita Grill Fundraiser night in December. Thank you, Fajita Grill of Oswego, and anyone who attended!
We are grateful to continue to raise money for, and awareness of, The Wilmot Cancer Institute. Please mark your calendars for Flavors of Fall 2023, which will be held Nov. 4 at Curtis Manor.
Look for our information table this summer at the Oswego Farmers’ Market, and thank you again, Oswego community!
Sincerely,
Kristine Skinner and the rest of the Flavors of Fall Committee
