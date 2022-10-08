To the editor,

I write to answer the question posed to me by Betsy McTiernan in her letter to the editor on Sept. 27. Ms. McTiernan asked what I meant by my statement, “From now on I go to the Gentiles.” This phrase echoes the Apostle Paul when he was rejected by his hearers in the synagogue in Corinth (Acts 18:6). Though Paul was the Apostle to the Gentiles, it was his principle and practice to bring the Gospel “to the Jew first and also to the Greek” (Romans 1:16). He always recognized the priority of the children of Abraham through whom the Christ came and for whom He was primarily sent (see Romans 9-11). In my case, I was elected, ordained and installed into the pastoral ministry in The Reformed Presbyterian Church in Oswego and my first obligation was to my congregation and community here. Being retired from my congregation and rejected as a columnist by the local paper, I am now looking for other places where I can be useful. This is what I wanted my readers to understand.

Recommended for you