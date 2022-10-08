I write to answer the question posed to me by Betsy McTiernan in her letter to the editor on Sept. 27. Ms. McTiernan asked what I meant by my statement, “From now on I go to the Gentiles.” This phrase echoes the Apostle Paul when he was rejected by his hearers in the synagogue in Corinth (Acts 18:6). Though Paul was the Apostle to the Gentiles, it was his principle and practice to bring the Gospel “to the Jew first and also to the Greek” (Romans 1:16). He always recognized the priority of the children of Abraham through whom the Christ came and for whom He was primarily sent (see Romans 9-11). In my case, I was elected, ordained and installed into the pastoral ministry in The Reformed Presbyterian Church in Oswego and my first obligation was to my congregation and community here. Being retired from my congregation and rejected as a columnist by the local paper, I am now looking for other places where I can be useful. This is what I wanted my readers to understand.
Another critique by Ms. McTiernan was “the writer’s purpose … to promote his religion as fact instead of as a particular group’s beliefs.” This is exactly what I promote because the Christian faith is based on testimony to historical events given by faithful witnesses and faithfully preserved for us in the Scriptures. Our faith is grounded in fact, not fiction, philosophy or personal preferences. It is not merely “a particular group’s beliefs.” Our public discourse should be firmly grounded in facts.
I agree with Ms. McTiernan that I have no right to my own column and the endorsement such a privilege could imply. But I still maintain that it is better for the paper to recruit columnists from various points of view within our community rather than limit their columnists only to those who are uncontroversial. The editor kindly invited me to submit letters to him, but the word limit makes it difficult to present anything of substance.
I also agree with Ms. McTiernan that, “The newspaper is not a pulpit, and Mr. Swartz is not our community’s chosen religious leader.” Nevertheless, a local newspaper — especially when it is the only one — should be a marketplace of ideas where all constituencies in a community are “given a pulpit.” Again, the answer to objectionable writing is more writing, not less. And our local paper is in desperate need of not few but many local writers of substance even if, and perhaps especially if, they are controversial. Finally, I agree with Ms. McTiernan that I am not “our community’s religious leader.” But I was elected by a local congregation to be their Pastor-Teacher. I lived here with integrity and served with diligence and blessing for 40 years. It is not unreasonable to allow me to be heard by a community that I have loved sincerely and served well.
