Concern over oil spill
To the editor:
This letter is in response to the article “Oil spill cleanup efforts continue at Oswego Harbor.” I am writing to express both my concern about the spill as well as to emphasize the importance of the cleanup efforts described. The International Joint Commission, the bi-national organization in charge of managing the water quality of the Great Lakes, points out that oil behaves differently in freshwater than saltwater, and that the observed and full potential effects of crude oil spills in the Great Lakes should be carefully considered. Based on the findings of their Great Lakes Science Advisory Board, they concluded that all levels of the aquatic food chain would be affected from an oil spill such as this one, “from plankton to fish, fish-eating birds and mammals” (Cole-Misch). Additionally, there is a high-risk of such a spill affecting drinking water, which makes the ecological impact of such occurrences even more devastating.
When spills occur, a rapid and thorough response to minimize the environmental damage is imperative. I commend the workers and cleanup crews referenced in the article for the work they put in, the oil they removed, and the affected wildlife they were able to save. That being said, we can always be doing something more; especially in terms of prevention. This particular spill in Lake Ontario was confirmed to be caused by a failing underground pipeline. Ideally, more research should be done to improve this infrastructure in the future and lessen the likelihood of failures. The International Joint Commission also notes that the more we research and learn from accidents such as these, better suited response plans can be developed in the event of another spill.
For those of us in the community who can not be involved in such research, but still understand the dire importance of the Great Lakes’ environmental health, I urge you to get involved as well. The SUNY Oswego campus holds Shining Water lake cleanups throughout the warmer months as well as several other sustainability projects that promote environmental conservation and preservation.
Cheyenne Deal
Oswego
Travel sector hit hardest
To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every business in the country in one way or another. But few sectors have been as hard hit, or face a longer road to recovery, than the travel agency industry. And still, government restrictions, such as inbound testing rules, are further delaying our industry’s recovery and creating roadblocks for travelers.
The CDC’s inbound testing order is the single biggest barrier to the full recovery of the international travel system on which my business is largely based. This rule, in place since January 2021, requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test for all air passengers arriving from a foreign country, regardless of vaccination status.
Why is this setting back my business? Simply put, travelers’ fears and risks range from uncertainty about the availability of testing overseas to the financial and psychological burdens associated with being prevented from returning home due to a positive (or false positive) result.
If the government is unable to provide increased funding to hard-hit businesses like my travel agency, at the very least, exempting vaccinated travelers from this rule would help my business begin to recover from the devastation of COVID-19.
My message to elected officials in Congress, on behalf of the more than 160,000 people who work in the travel agency industry is simple — when it comes to travel planning, we need consistency and certainty. The solution is within our reach: exempt fully vaccinated U.S. travelers from the inbound testing requirement.
Lynn Kistner
Fulton
